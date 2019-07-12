Rumble Ponies Game Notes: #87/88 Rumble Ponies (9-13) at Portland Sea Dogs (9-11) - 5:30PM

BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(9-13, 44-42), 4th Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

PORTLAND SEA DOGS

(9-11, 36-5), T-2nd Eastern Division

(Boston Red Sox)

Friday - 5:30 PM

Hadlock Field - Portland, ME

SUSP. GM: RHP Matt Blackham (4-2, 2.86 ERA) vs. RHP Robinson Leyer (0-0, 18.00 ERA)

GM 2: RHP Zach Lee (0-0, 2.35 ERA) vs. RHP Kutter Crawford (1-1, 4.31 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TONIGHT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the Portland Sea Dogs complete the remainder of the suspended 7-inning game from Thursday's doubleheader. They will pick the game up in the bottom of the fourth inning with the Rumble Ponies leading 2-0. The two teams will then play tonight's regularly scheduled game, which will now be a seven-inning contest.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rumble Ponies defeated the Sea Dogs 4-3 in eight innings in game one of Thursday's originally scheduled doubleheader. Gavin Cecchini plated the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning with an RBI single. Eric Hanhold (2-0) recorded the win after 2.1 perfect innings of relief. It was his longest outing of 2019.

SHUTDOWN BULLPEN: Eric Hanhold delivered 2.1 perfect innings of relief Thursday night. The Rumble Ponies bullpen allowed just one run in 20 innings of work over the last five games. Ponies relievers have struck out 22 and allowed nine hits and five walks over that stretch.

BARNES HITTING STREAK: Barrett Barnes is riding a 10-game hitting streak after he singled in the second inning of Thursday's first game. It's his longest of the season. He is now one of three Ponies to have a hitting streak that's at least 10 games this season. Against Portland, he is hitting .381 with nine RBI in seven games.

CECCHINI'S BIG DAY: Gavin Cecchini had two hits, including a double, and one RBI in game one on Thursday. In the second game, he belted his second double of the day. Including the double in the second game, he now has a five-game hitting streak. He also has four RBI in those games.

DOUBLEHEADERS GALORE: Thursday was the start of the fourth doubleheader this season between the Rumble Ponies and the Sea Dogs. The two teams split each of the first three twin bills. The two clubs will play another doubleheader next month at NYSEG Stadium on August 27.

PORTLAND'S LEAGUE LEADERS: Bobby Dalbec leads the Eastern League with 19 home runs. He has also drawn the most walks (57) and sits third in the league with 48 RBI. CJ Chatham ranks second in the EL with a .313 batting average and is five points behind Bowie's Mason McCoy. They are the only players hitting over .300.

AVERAGE OVER POWER: The Rumble Ponies rank second in the Eastern League with a .245 batting average and fourth in runs, scoring 4.2 per game. They sit last in home runs at 51. By contrast, the Sea Dogs are third with 67 homers but are 10th in runs (3.9 per game) and ninth in average (.236).

COMING UP: The Ponies continue their five-game series at Portland Saturday night at 6:00 PM at Hadlock Field.

