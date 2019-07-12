Curve Set Record in 1-0 Win over Erie

ERIE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve overcame a single-game franchise record of 18 strikeouts at the plate with a solo home run by Logan Hill and blanked the Erie SeaWolves, 1-0, on Friday at UPMC Park.

Curve (48-39, 13-6) pitchers Brandon Waddell (Win, 2-1), Blake Cederlind and Matt Eckelman (Save, 17) pitched Altoona's ninth shutout victory of the season and held the SeaWolves (45-41, 14-7) to five hits.

In his second Double-A start, Erie starter Tarik Skubal (Loss, 0-1) collected seven of his 10 total strikeouts in his first three scoreless innings. However, Hill smashed a 2-2 pitch off the roof of Erie Insurance Arena to start the fourth for the only run of the game. It was Hill's fifth homer of the season and his first hit since he returned from Triple-A on July 5.

Skubal surrendered a double to Mitchell Tolman to kick off the game off but whiffed the next three hitters. The lefty struck out a pair in the second around a single from Jerrick Suiter before he added two more in the third. He reached double digits for the second time in as many starts against Altoona when he struck out the side during his final inning, the fifth. He held the Curve to three hits and walked one and Tolman was the only Curve player to reach second base aside from Hill's homer.

Waddell worked around runners in scoring position for Erie in each of the first three innings but used two double plays and an out at home to skirt around the early danger. From the final out of the third through the end of the sixth, the left-hander faced the minimum.

Waddell earned his second straight win and matched a season-bests with six innings pitched and seven strikeouts. Waddell has now pitched 12.2 straight scoreless innings and led back-to-back scoreless wins for Altoona during his last two starts.

Eckelman recorded a swift eight-pitch, 1-2-3 ninth for his 28th save as a member of the Curve, standing third all-time in team history.

Cederlind bridged two innings between starter and closer with a pair of hitless frames.

Out of Erie's bullpen, Nolan Blackwood struck out seven over three hitless frames before Trent Szkutnik punched out Hill to break the club record for the second out as part of a perfect ninth.

The Curve tied the franchise previous franchise record of 17 strikeouts in a 3-2 win against Erie at PNG Field on Sunday when Skubal racked up 11 in his Double-A debut. Bligh Madris, who had the team's only two hits and three RBIs in that win just before the All-Star Break, was the only Altoona hitter that did not strike out in the win on Friday.

The series in Erie continues on Saturday with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch from SeaWolves right-hander Spencer Watkins (2-1, 4.08) squaring off against Curve righty Cody Bolton (0-1, 7.71).

