Curve Return Home for Weekday Series against Trenton

CURVE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve return to Peoples Natural Gas Field Monday through Wednesday, July 15-17 for a three-game homestand against the Trenton Thunder, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

It's the Curve's first home series following the Eastern League All-Star Break and the only visit to Altoona for the Thunder this season. All three games are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with gates set to open for fans at 5:30 p.m. each night.

Complimented by popular Daily Value Promotions, Rat Pack FIREWORKS will highlight the action on Tuesday night with a Jaffa Shriner bobblehead giveaway for the first 500 fans, presented by Imler's Poulty, capping off the series on Wednesday.

The Curve are also hosting Daddy-Daughter Day, presented by Dairy Queen, to kick off the week on Monday. A $20 package for two will include a pair of Diamond Club seats to the game, two Dilly Bars from Dairy Queen and a pregame catch on the field from 5:30-5:50 p.m. The Daddy-Daughter package can be purchased until noon on Monday, July 15.

Looking for a new mattress? Fans can enter to win a NEW Five Star Mattress from Mattress By Appointment at Monday's game. The winner will be announced at the end of the sixth inning and must be present to win.

The full promotional schedule for the homestand is listed below:

Monday, July 15 vs. Trenton Thunder | 6:30 p.m. First Pitch | 5:30 p.m. Gates | TICKETS

-Daddy-Daughter Day | Presented by Dairy Queen | $20 ticket special includes two Diamond Club seats, two Dilly Bars and a pregame catch on the field for dads and daughters

-Mattress Giveaway | Presented by Mattress By Appointment | Enter at the ballpark for a chance to win a NEW Five Star Mattress | Must be present to win

-Mitsubishi Monday | Pick up FREE grandstand tickets at Five Star Mitsubishi for Monday's game at PNG Field

Tuesday, July 16 vs. Trenton Thunder | 6:30 p.m. First Pitch | 5:30 p.m. Gates | TICKETS

-Rat Pack-themed FIREWORKS | Presented by Southern Airways, Hollidaysburg Family Dental, & James E. Van Zandt VAMC

-Two-for-Tuesday | 2-for-1 specials on tickets, hot dogs and small popcorn, presented by Atlantic Broadband

-Ladies Night

Wednesday, July 17 vs. Trenton Thunder | 6:30 p.m. First Pitch | 5:30 p.m. Gates | TICKETS

-Jaffa Shriner bobblehead giveaway | Presented by Imler's Poultry | First 500 fans

-Jaffa Night

-Guaranteed WINSday | Presented by Altoona Mirror | If the Curve win, get a free ticket of equal or lesser value to any Wednesday home game in 2019

-Wing Wednesday | Get boneless wings at the ballpark for 50 cents each

The Altoona Curve, 2010 and 2017 Eastern League Champions, have been the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates since 1999. For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays and online 24/7/365.

