Duce Gourson Named Eastern League Player of the Week

Published on September 15, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, PA - Infielder Duce Gourson was named the Eastern League Player of the Week on Monday, September 15 after leading Eastern League Players in hits (10), extra-base hits (4) and OPS (1.170) during Altoona's week-long series with the Erie SeaWolves.

Gourson batted 10-for-24 (.417) with 4 2B and 5 RBI in six games last week, which included a career-high four hits on Friday night. Gourson has been one of Altoona's steadiest players in the Second Half, batting .375 with 8 2B, 4 HR and 15 RBI in his last 28 games.

The 22-year-old Gourson was Pittsburgh's ninth round selection in 2024 out of UCLA and joined Altoona on June 24 after aiding the Greensboro Grasshoppers to one of the best records in the minors in the First Half of the season.

Gourson is the fourth weekly award winner this season after Wilber Dotel and Esmerlyn Valdez swept the weekly awards on September 1st, lefty Hunter Barco was also named Pitcher of the Week in April and April's Pitcher of the Month in the Eastern League.

The Curve and Erie SeaWolves begin their best-of-three Southwest Division series on Tuesday, September 16 at Peoples Natural Gas Field at 6:00 p.m. Games Two and Three (if necessary) will take place Thursday, September 18 and Friday, September 19 at Erie's UPMC Park, both games in Erie are slated to begin at 6:35 p.m.

