Sea Dogs Game Notes July 12th vs. Binghamton

July 12, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





STARTING PITCHERS

Game 1 (Binghamton leads 2-0, Bottom 4th)

Game 2

Portland: RHP Kutter Crawford (1-1, 4.30)

Binghamton: RHP Zach Lee (0-0, 2.25)

NEWS AND NOTES

RAIN HALTS PLAY: The Portland Sea Dogs and Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets affiliate) played game one of a doubleheader on Thursday night, but game two was suspended due to rain...Tonight, the two teams pick up last night's game in the bottom of the fourth inning with Binghamton leading 2-0...Tonight's second game is now seven innings...RHP Kutter Crawford seeks his second straight Double-A win in the second contest.

EXTRAS IN GAME ONE: Gavin Cecchini knocked in the game-winning run with a single in the eighth inning, leading Binghamton to a 3-2, extra-innings win in the doubleheader opener...LHP Matthew Kent (ND) was outstanding for Portland, giving up two runs (one earned) over seven innings pitched...Joey Curletta gave the 'Dogs a 1-0 lead in the first with a run-scoring double...Jeremy Rivera tied the game with a ground out in the fifth.

