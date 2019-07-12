Curve, SeaWolves Set Game Time for July 23 Double-Header

CURVE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve and Erie SeaWolves have scheduled their double-header for Tuesday, July 23 for 4:30 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The two clubs were rained out on Saturday, July 6 in Altoona and the middle day of Erie's last visit to PNG Field in 2019 will absorb the additional contest. The double-header will consist of two seven-inning games with a 30-minute break between matchups.

Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. for the double-header and fans can catch both games with one ticket. Tickets purchased for the originally scheduled game on July 23 are also valid for both games. Promotional highlights for the July 23 twin bill includes postgame FIREWORKS and Two-for-Tuesday, presented by Atlantic Broadband, with two-for-one specials on tickets, hot dogs and small popcorn.

