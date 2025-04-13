SeaWolves Sneak Shutout Win Past Baysox for Split

April 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (6-3) secured a series split with a 1-0 win over Chesapeake (5-4) on Sunday.

In the fourth inning, Carlos Mendoza walked to begin the frame and advanced to third base on a pair of wild pitches. Justice Bigbie drove him home with an RBI single, giving Erie a 1-0 lead.

Jake Miller started for the SeaWolves and turned in four scoreless innings. He allowed three hits, all doubles, and stranded runners in scoring position in the first, second, and fourth innings. Miller did not walk a batter and struck out four.

Garrett Burhenn worked in long relief for Erie. He tossed four scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out three batters. Burhenn (1-0) earned the win over Reilly (0-1). Troy Watson clinched his first save of the season with a perfect ninth inning.

Erie welcomes the Akron RubberDucks to UPMC Park on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. with Joseph Montalvo facing Rodney Boone.

