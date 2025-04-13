April 13, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

April 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

PORTLAND FALLS IN EXTRAS Despite an early lead, the Sea Dogs lost Friday night in extras, 4-3 to the Fisher Cats. The Sea Dogs started the scoring in the first inning. A leadoff triple by Mikey Romero followed by a walk drawn by Max Ferguson put runners on the corners with no outs. Jhostynxon Garcia hit a sacrifice fly to right field that brought home Romero, which gave Portland a 1-0 lead. In the top of the third, RJ Schreck singled to leadoff the inning. After a groundout moved Schreck to second, Yohendrick Piñango laced an RBI single that brought home Schreck. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Jordan drilled a double off the wall in right field then advanced to third on an error by the rightfielder Yohendrick Pinango. Luis Ravelo brought home Jordan with a sacrifice fly and the Sea Dogs were back on top, 2-1. New Hampshire tied the game again in the seventh inning. With one out, Robert Brooks launched a solo home run which made the score 3-2. Following a groundout, Charles McAdoo singled and then advanced to second on an error. After a walk surrendered to Peyton Williams, Piñango notched an RBI single and tied the game at 3-3. The Fisher Cats scored their winning run in the top of the tenth inning. With RJ Schrek as the runner placed at second base, an RBI double by Charles McDoo brought home the winning run for New Hampshire.

PITCHING HAS BEEN STRONG This week against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the pitching staff has been lights out for Portland. They combined for 14 strikeouts again on Friday night. The Sea Dogs have now recorded 13 or more strikeouts in each of their last five games including 18 strikeouts on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

RELIEVERS HOLDING DOWN THE FORT Through the first six games of the season, Sea Dogs relievers are 4-1 with a 1.70 ERA. In 37.0 innings, they have only allowed seven earned runs while walking 24 and striking out 53.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs remain tied with the Hartford Yard Goats for first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. The Somerset Patriots and New Hampshire Fisher Cats are both 1.5 games out of first place.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 13, 2018 - Portland's home opener features a MLB Rehab Assignment from Drew Pomeranz, who worked 5.1 innings to earn the win. Portland beat Binghamton 4-2 in front of a sold out crowd of 7,368. Tim Tebow went 1-for-4 in his Hadlock Field debut.

PITCHING PREVIEW LHP Connelly Early will start game one for the Sea Dogs while RHP Yordanny Monegro will start game two. Early last pitched on April 6th at Reading and tossed 3.2 innings allowing one run (unearned). He did not give up a hit or issue a walk while fanning seven hitters. Early has faced the Fisher Cats once. In his one outing against New Hampshire was 9/6/24 and he tossed 6.0 shutout innings allowing two hits while striking out nine. Monegro has faced the Fisher Cats once. He pitched 3.1 innings allowing one run on two hits while walking one and striking out six April 8th vs New Hampshire. He gave up one home run to Yohendrick Pinango.

