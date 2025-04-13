Sunday's Doubleheader Rained out

April 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - The Sea Dogs doubleheader with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats scheduled for 1:00 PM on Sunday, April 13th at Delta Dental Park has been rained out.

This was New Hampshire's only visit to Portland in the first half of the season; therefore, the games will be made up at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, New Hampshire when the Sea Dogs visit the Fisher Cats the week of April 29- May 4.

Fans with tickets to either Saturday's or Sunday's postponed games may exchange their tickets for tickets of equal or lesser value to any remaining 2025 Sea Dogs home game, based upon availability.

Fans with questions regarding tickets can contact the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500 or by email at tickets@seadogs.com.

This is the second postponement for the Sea Dogs at Delta Dental Park this season.

The Sea Dogs head to Hartford, Connecticut, for a six-game series against the Yard Goats April 15-20. The team returns to Portland for school vacation week April 22-27 for a six-game set with the Reading Fightin Phils.

