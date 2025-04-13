Akron Takes Series with 13-1 Win

April 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Alex Mooney, Dayan Frias and CJ Kayfus each collect three hits in the Akron RubberDucks 13-1 win over the Altoona Curve in the series finale at Canal Park on Sunday afternoon. The Sunday win gives the Akron RubberDucks their second series victory of the season.

Turning Point

Akron jumped out to a big early lead on Sunday. Joe Lampe lined a single back up the middle in the bottom of the first to score Travis Bazzana in the bottom of the first. In the third inning, the RubberDucks struck for more as Frias lifted a three-run home run into the Modelo Tiki Terrace to make it 4-0 Akron.

Mound Presence

RubberDucks starter Rorik Maltrud was sharp in his second Akron start. The right-hander worked around three base runners in the first two innings by striking out six Curve batters on his way to three innings pitched allowing one run while striking out six. Magnus Ellerts followed with two scoreless innings with six strikeouts. Ross Carver (two innings), Carter Spivey (one inning) and Allan Hernandez (one inning) all had scoreless outings to help finish off the win.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks continued to add on in the fifth. Mooney tripled home Lampe and Frias to get the big inning started. Cameron Barstad singled home Mooney before coming around to score later in the inning on a Cooper Ingle sac-fly. In the sixth, the bottom of the order once again came through as Mooney doubled home two before scoring on a Barstad ground out to make it 10-1 Akron. The RubberDucks pushed home two more in the eighth as Bazzana tripled home Mooney and Barstad before scoring on a single by Ingle to make it 13-1 RubberDucks.

Notebook

Bazzana tripled in three of the five games he played in the series...Frias became the third RubberDucks batter this season to finish a triple shy of the cycle...Barstad had his first multi-RBI game as a member of the Guardians organization...All nine RubberDucks batters reached base while eight of the nine picked up at least one hit...Game Time: 3:20...Attendance: 3,027.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will have Monday off before heading to Erie to begin a six game series with the SeaWolves on Tuesday, April 15 at 6:05 p.m. The RubberDucks return to Canal Park on April 22 to begin a six-game series with Richmond. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

