Jones Blasts Two Home Runs, Somerset Falls in Series Finale
April 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots fell to the Reading Fightin' Phils in the series finale at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ on Sunday by a final score of 8-7.
The loss confirms Somerset's first series loss of the season. The attendance of 5,115 was the highest through five openings.
RHP Trent Sellers (4.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 4 K) made his second start of the season and did not factor into the decision.
RHP Luis Pacheco (1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 1 K) got credit for a hold in the eighth inning.
CF Spencer Jones (3-5, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R, 2 K) clobbered two home runs in the final three innings, his first home run in the seventh gave Somerset a 6-4 advantage.
Jones picked up his second multi-home run game of his career and his first since 6/30/24 @RIC. Jones paces the Patriots with three home runs on the season. In the series, Jones batted 7-for-23 with a .304 BA and a team-leading 6 RBI.
2B Dylan Jasso (2-for-5, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 R) barreled his first triple of the campaign.
Since Jasso made his professional debut on 8/1/23, he has produced six triples.
INF Jake Gatewood (3-for-4, 2B, 3B, 2 R) snagged his second-straight multi-hit game.
Gatewood has three multi-hit games this season. Six of Gatewood's eight hits this season have been extra-base hits.
1B Tyler Hardman (2-for-4, 2B, 1 K) collected a double for the third-straight game.
Hardman went 6-for-22 in the series with a .316 BA and a .883 OPS. Hardman's series batting average was second only to Alexander Vargas who finished with a .375 BA.
Spencer Jones of the Somerset Patriots
