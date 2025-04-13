Jones Blasts Two Home Runs, Somerset Falls in Series Finale

The Somerset Patriots fell to the Reading Fightin' Phils in the series finale at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ on Sunday by a final score of 8-7.

The loss confirms Somerset's first series loss of the season. The attendance of 5,115 was the highest through five openings.

RHP Trent Sellers (4.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 4 K) made his second start of the season and did not factor into the decision.

RHP Luis Pacheco (1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 1 K) got credit for a hold in the eighth inning.

CF Spencer Jones (3-5, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R, 2 K) clobbered two home runs in the final three innings, his first home run in the seventh gave Somerset a 6-4 advantage.

Jones picked up his second multi-home run game of his career and his first since 6/30/24 @RIC. Jones paces the Patriots with three home runs on the season. In the series, Jones batted 7-for-23 with a .304 BA and a team-leading 6 RBI.

2B Dylan Jasso (2-for-5, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 R) barreled his first triple of the campaign.

Since Jasso made his professional debut on 8/1/23, he has produced six triples.

INF Jake Gatewood (3-for-4, 2B, 3B, 2 R) snagged his second-straight multi-hit game.

Gatewood has three multi-hit games this season. Six of Gatewood's eight hits this season have been extra-base hits.

1B Tyler Hardman (2-for-4, 2B, 1 K) collected a double for the third-straight game.

Hardman went 6-for-22 in the series with a .316 BA and a .883 OPS. Hardman's series batting average was second only to Alexander Vargas who finished with a .375 BA.

