Squirrels Drop Back-And-Forth Game to Close Road Trip

April 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. - Victor Bericoto homered twice but the Richmond Flying Squirrels lost to the Harrisburg Senators, 8-6, on Sunday afternoon at FNB Field.

The Flying Squirrels (2-7) dropped four-of-six in the series against the Senators (4-5).

Richmond led off the game with back-to-back singles by Carter Howell and Diego Velasquez. Two batters later, Bericoto belted a three-run homer, his first of the year, to open a 3-0 lead.

The Senators cut the score to 3-1 in the bottom of the first with an RBI single by Phillip Glasser. In the second, Daylen Lyle hit a two-out, two-strike single to plate two runs and tie the game.

The Flying Squirrels moved back ahead in the top of third. Sabin Caballos reached on a two-out double and scored on a single by Justin Wishkoski. Matt Higgins followed with an RBI single to open a 5-3 Richmond lead.

In the bottom of the third, Carlos De La Cruz hit a two-run homer to knot the score at 5-5.

Yohandy Morales hit a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth to give the Senators a 6-5 lead.

Facing former Giants minor leaguer Ivan Armstrong (Win, 1-0), Bericoto lined a solo homer, his second of the game, in the top of the sixth to tie the score, 6-6. It was his first two-homer game at Double-A and the second of his career overall.

The Senators broke the tie with an RBI single by Phillip Glasser in the seventh against Flying Squirrels reliever Braxton Roxby (Loss, 0-1). They added another run in the eighth.

The Flying Squirrels loaded the bases in the top of the ninth with one out but Junior Santos (Save, 1) worked a double play from Wishkoski to end the game.

The Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a six-game series against the Chesapeake Baysox Tuesday through Sunday. Lefty Seth Lonsway (1-0, 0.00) is scheduled to start the series opener on Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m.

Eastern League Stories from April 13, 2025

