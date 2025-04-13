McLean, Suarez Dazzle in Ponies' Win over Goats

April 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (3-4) defeated the Hartford Yard Goats, 2-1, in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Mirabito Stadium.

Right-hander Nolan McLean (1-0) made the start for Binghamton and earned the victory. He struck out six batters over five innings and allowed just one run on three hits and three walks.

McLean stranded six runners on base including the bases loaded in the fourth inning.

Right-hander Joander Suarez made his season debut in relief and struck out six batters over four scoreless frames, while allowing just two hits. Suarez earned the save.

Binghamton grabbed the lead in the third inning when third baseman Wyatt Young hit a solo home run that made it 1-0. It was Young's first homer of the season.

Hartford (5-3) tied the game in the fourth inning when designated hitter GJ Hill was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

In the fifth inning, left fielder Alex Ramírez hit a leadoff double. Shortstop William Lugo followed with a groundout to second base, which moved Ramírez to third. Young drove in Ramírez with a sacrifice fly that made it 2-1. Young drove in both of Binghamton's runs in the win.

The Rumble Ponies begin a six-game series against the Reading Fightin Phils (Double-A, Philadelphia Phillies) on Tuesday at FirstEnergy Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: McLean has recorded 14 strikeouts over nine innings in his first two starts and has only allowed one run...Center fielder Nick Morabito singled and stole a base in the third inning...Morabito is now 5-for-5 in stolen bases this season...Catcher Kevin Parada reached base twice with a double and a walk...First baseman Nick Lorusso doubled in the sixth inning, which marked his fourth double and fifth extra base hit of the season.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.