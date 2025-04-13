Baysox Shut out in Sunday Series Finale

BOWIE, MD. - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, were shut out against the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, by a final score of 1-0 on Sunday afternoon from Prince George's Stadium. The six-game home opening series ended in a split.

Erie (6-3) scored the game's only run in the fourth inning against Chesapeake starting right-hander Patrick Reilly (L, 0-1). After Carlos Mendoza drew a leadoff walk, he advanced to second and third on wild pitches and eventually scored on Justice Bigbie's single to right.

The Orioles No. 10 prospect delivered 4.1 innings and allowed the one run on three hits with one walk and five strikeouts in the loss. Reilly holds a 2.08 ERA through 8.2 innings pitched in his first two starts of the season.

SeaWolves starting left-hander Jake Miller threw four shutout innings, allowed just three hits and punched out five batters in his second career start against the Baysox. The southpaw has yet to allow a run in nine career innings pitched against Chesapeake (5-4).

Erie right-hander Garrett Burhenn (W, 1-0) spun four scoreless innings of relief, allowed one hit and two walks with three strikeouts to earn the win. At one point, Burhenn set down seven batters in a row.

All four Baysox hits went for doubles with two of them collected by Douglas Hodo III. However, the offense went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

The Baysox bullpen of Juan Nunez, Dylan Coleman, and Peter Van Loon combined for 4.2 innings of scoreless relief with six strikeouts to keep the game within reach.

SeaWolves right-hander Troy Watson (S, 1) closed out the game with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Chesapeake begins a six-game road trip against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, on Tuesday, April 15. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:05 pm from The Diamond.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled to start on Tuesday, April 22 at 6:05 pm against the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Single-game tickets, t icket plans and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, and/or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

