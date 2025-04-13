Weather Overrules Sunday Doubleheader in Portland

PORTLAND, ME - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (3-3) and Portland Sea Dogs (5-2) had their Sunday doubleheader postponed, due to inclement weather. The Fisher Cats and Sea Dogs are scheduled to meet for a six-game series at Delta Dental Stadium from April 29 through May 4; Sunday's postponed games are scheduled to be made up at a later date when the Sea Dogs visit New Hampshire.

Sunday's postponement follows Saturday's game between Portland and New Hampshire being bumped to a Sunday doubleheader, due to snow.

Portland took game one of the series in 10 innings on Tuesday before the Fisher Cats responded by winning two of the next three games at Hadlock Field. Outfielders Yohendrick Piñango and RJ Schreck led the Fisher Cats with four hits in the Portland series. Infielder Peyton Williams and Piñango both knocked their first home runs of 2025 and finished with three runs driven in on the weekend.

New Hampshire's Tuesday starter, RHP Anders Tolhurst, tied his career high with seven strikeouts in five innings and gave up one run on a pair of hits. RHP Devereaux Harrison earned his first win of the season on Wednesday, April 9 behind eight strikeouts and two hits allowed.

The Fisher Cats return to Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday, April 15 and open a six-game series against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliates of the Washington Nationals. Thursday, April 17 is New hampShire Night, as well as the first Koozie Klub Thursday giveaway of the season. Los Gatos Feroces de New Hampshire will take the field for the first time on Friday, April 18, and the New Hampshire Space Potatoes invade Delta Dental Stadium for their first of three visits on Saturday, April 19. Sunday's 1:35 PM EDT game features a Fisher Cats scarf giveaway, presented by Delta Dental.

Fans can purchase 2025 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

