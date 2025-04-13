Curve Drop Series Finale in Akron

April 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - Altoona took a 13-1 loss in their series finale at Akron on Sunday afternoon at Canal Park. With the loss, Altoona's record drops to 3-6.

Termarr Johnson picked up two infield singles and a walk in five plate appearances as part of a six-hit day for the Curve offense.

Akron picked up a first inning run off starter Po-Yu Chen and added three more in the third inning when Chen left with two men on base and Akron's Dayan Frias smacked a three-run homer off Valentin Linarez to make it 4-0 game.

The Curve rallied with a walk from Imanol Vargas, who walked three times in the game, and a single from Shawn Ross in the fourth inning. Tres Gonzalez singled home Vargas with a solid single to left-center to make it a 4-1 game. Gonzalez went 2-for-2 with a walk and was hit by a pitch in his four plate appearances.

Akron put the game away with four runs in the fifth, two in the sixth and three in the eighth inning.

On the mound, Cam Sanders tossed a scoreless seventh inning, working around two walks. Sanders was the lone pitcher to toss for the Curve without allowing a run on Sunday afternoon. Hudson Head picked up the final out on the mound, finishing the eighth inning.

The Curve head back to PNG Field to start a six-game series with the Somerset Patriots on Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m. The Curve will send RHP Alessandro Ercolani to the mound, Somerset's starter is to be announced.

For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.