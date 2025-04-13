Yard Goats Fall 2-1 as Road Trip Concludes

Binghamton, NY - The Hartford Yard Goats fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at Mirabito Stadium in New York. Infielder Wyatt Young drove in both runs with a homer and sacrifice fly for the Mets affiliate. The Yard Goats, who won three of the five games in the series, went 0-8 with runners in scoring position and left nine men on base. Bryant Betancourt and Jose Torres each had two hits for Hartford, and Mason Albright had another strong start and was solid in six innings but tagged with the loss. Nolan McLean and Joander Suarez combined for 12 strikeouts for the Rumble Ponies. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park on Tuesday to start a six-game homestand against the Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs.

The Rumble Ponies scored the first run of the game as Wyatt Young belted a home run over the right field fence, his first homer of the season, giving Binghamton a 1-0 lead off Hartford starter Mason Albright. The lefty then allowed a two out single but got Ryan Clifford to ground out to end the inning.

The Yard Goats evened the score in the fourth inning after failing to score with runners in scoring position over the first three frames off Rumble Ponies starting pitcher Nolan McLean. Hartford put together a two-out rally and loaded the bases on two back-to-back singles by Dyan Jorge and Bryan Betancourt, and Jose Torres got hit by a pitch. GJ Hill followed by also getting hit by a pitch, and Jore scored, tying the game at 1-1. However, that is the only run the Yard Goats would get off McLean. The Mets #5 prospect went five innings and allowed just the one run on four hits and recorded six strikeouts, while walking three batters.

Binghamton took a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning as the home team manufactured a run. Alex Romero led off the inning with a double, and advanced to third base on an infield grounder. Young scored him on a fly ball to center field and Binghamton took a 2-1 lead.

McLean turned the game over to reliever Joander Suarez in the sixth inning and he allowed only a pair of singles in the final four innings and registered six strikeouts while earning the save. The Yard Goats, who rallied for eight runs in their final at-bat to win the game on Friday, got a leadoff single by Bryan Betancourt who stole second base. However, Suarez retired the next three batters to end the game.

The Yard Goats begin a six-game homestand against the Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs on Tuesday night (7:10 PM). Jack Mahoney will start for the Yard Goats. The game will be broadcast on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, Bally Sports Live and streamed on the Free Audacy App and MiLB.com. The Yard Goats return home next Tuesday to host the Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs.

