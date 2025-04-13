Fightins Rally Late Again to Split Series with Somerset

April 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Bridgewater, NJ) - The Reading Fightin Phils (3-6) came back and beat the Somerset Patriots (4-5) 8-7 in the last game of the series on Sunday. The Fightin Phils split the series with the Patriots 3-3.

Reading got on the board first early in the game when Keaton Anthony singled on a ground ball to right field which brought Trent Farquhar home in the top of the first inning. The Fightin Phils quickly took the lead 1-0.

Somerset responded in the bottom of the third with an RBI single from Alexander Vargas that scored Jake Gatewood. This was followed closely behind with a triple from Dylan Jasso which allowed Alexander Vargas to make it home, putting the Patriots up 2-1. Spencer Jones finished out the scoring for the Patriots with a single on a line drive to right field and Dylan Jasso ran home, bringing the score 3-1 by the end of the third.

After a quiet inning, Reading started to push back in the top of the fifth when Cade Fergus singled and then stole second base. Fergus advanced on a balk to third and Trent Farquhar followed behind with a walk. Farquhar went on to steal second and after a walk from Aidan Miller, Cade Fergus made it home which closed in on Somerset's lead 3-2.

Aidan Miller stole second base and Leandro Pineda was not far behind with a sac fly that scored Trent Farquhar which tied the game 3-3.

The score remained tied through the bottom of the fifth inning and Reading came out with a hot start at the top of the sixth. Hendry Mendez doubled on a line drive to left field and with a single pop up from Andrick Nava, Mendez scored. Reading took the lead 4-3.

Somerset closed the gap in the bottom of the seventh after Jake Gatewood doubled on a line drive to right field. A wild pitch from Chuck King allowed Gatewood to advance to third base. Dylan Jasso singled a fly ball to center field scoring Jake Gatewood and tied the game 4-4. Spencer Jones followed up with a two-run home run and Somerset took the lead 6-4.

Reading held off any further scoring from Somerset for the remainder of the inning and entered the eighth down by two. In the top of the eighth, Keaton Anthony doubled on a line drive to right field. A passed ball by Somerset's catcher advanced Anthony to third. Elio Prado's RBI double scored Keaton Anthony and Reading found themselves down by one, 6-5 going into the bottom of the eighth.

Reading went into the top of the ninth still down by one. Cade Fergus quickly tied the game when he hit his first solo home run of the season and made it 6-6. Keaton Anthony followed up with a two-run home run and the Fightin Phils took the lead 8-6.

Spencer Jones hit a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth which brought the score 8-7 but Reading was able to hold off for the remainder of the inning and get the win. Chuck King (W, 1-0) walked away with the win.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. RHP Moises Chace will start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Jonathan Pintaro. Radio coverage is underway at 6:30 p.m. on 830WEEU.com, or fans can watch the game on MiLB TV or for free on the Bally Live App.

Reading returns to FirstEnergy Stadium from Tuesday April 15, through Sunday, April 20, against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are Unused Ticket Games, presented by Baseballtown Charities. On Friday, the first 1,000 kids receive an Andrew Painter bobblehead. Saturday will be the first fireworks show of the season, thanks to PA Virtual Charter School, Crime Alert Berks County and Penn Medicine Transplant Institute. The series ends Sunday when the first 1,500 kids get a Reading Hot Dogs Replica Jersey, presented by GT Church. Tickets are available and can be purchased at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.