Senators Rally to Beat Richmond in Series Finale
April 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Senators rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to beat the Richmond Flying Squirrels 8-6 Sunday afternoon at FNB Field. The Sens scored in all but two innings and had their season highs in hits and runs in the game. Harrisburg rallied from the early deficit and again from a 5-3 deficit.
THE BIG PLAY
In a game that saw a lot of back and forth, Daylen Lile drove in two runs in the second inning with two outs and two strikes to tie the game at 3.
FILIBUSTERS
Six Senators had at least two hits with Daylen Lile leading the way with three hits. Yohandy Morales and Carlos De La Cruz both homered for the Senators. De La Cruz, Lile and Phillip Glasser all drove in two runs. On the mound, Garret Davila, Ivan Armstrong and Junior Santos combined to go 4.2 innings allowing just a run. Armstrong earned the win and Santos the save.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and New Hampshire Fisher Cats play game one of their six-game series Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 6:20 p.m.
