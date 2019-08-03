SeaWolves Playoff Ticket Packages on Sale Now

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, are pleased to announce 2019 Eastern League Playoff ticket packages are on sale now. The SeaWolves are currently in first place, one game ahead of the Bowie Baysox in the Western Division standings.

Each Playoff Pack includes admission to every 2019 playoff game hosted at UPMC Park for a total price of $20 (Upper Box seating), $25 (Baseline Box seating), or $30 (Dugout Box seating). If the SeaWolves qualify, UPMC Park will host a minimum of two games and a maximum of five. If the SeaWolves play the maximum number of home games, Playoff Pack holders could enjoy postseason baseball for as little as $4 per game.

Existing ticket package holders must purchase their playoff tickets by Wednesday, August 14 at noon to reserve their regular season seats for the postseason. Ticket package holders that share seats with other accounts may not receive the exact seats as their regular season package. All other Playoff Pack orders will be seated starting on Thursday, August 15.

To purchase playoff ticket packages, fans can visit the UPMC Park ticket office or by calling 814-456-1300. Single-game playoff tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, August 23 at 9 a.m.

PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Western Division Championship Series (if SeaWolves win the 2nd Half Title)

Wednesday, September 4 vs. Harrisburg Senators at UPMC Park

Thursday, September 5 vs. Harrisburg Senators at UPMC Park

Friday, September 6 at Harrisburg Senators

Saturday, September 7 at Harrisburg Senators (If Necessary)

Sunday, September 8 at Harrisburg Senators (If Necessary)

Eastern League Championship Series (if SeaWolves qualify; Erie dates to be determined based on opponent)

Tuesday, September 10: Game One at Eastern Division Champion

Wednesday, September 11: Game Two at Eastern Division Champion

TBA: Game Three vs. Eastern Division Champion at UPMC Park

TBA: Game Four vs. Eastern Division Champion at UPMC Park (If Necessary)

TBA: Game Five vs. Eastern Division Champion at UPMC Park (If Necessary)

