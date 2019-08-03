Bohm's Bomb Leads Reading by Curve

August 3, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release





READING, Pa. - The Altoona Curve jumped out to a 2-0 lead for the second night in a row but Alec Bohm socked a go-ahead three-run homer to lift the Reading Fightin Phils to a 7-2 win on Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

With their second straight loss to the Fightin Phils (66-46, 27-18), the Curve (55-56, 19-24) have now lost 11 of 13, suffered their sixth straight series loss and are below .500 for the first time since June 8.

Cody Bolton (Loss, 1-2) held Reading to one hit and had two outs in the fifth before the Fightin Phils posted five runs to take a 5-2 lead. Jack Conley broke up Bolton's scoreless effort with a solo homer to left in his second Double-A plate appearance. A walk to pinch-hitter Danny Mayer rolled the lineup over to the top with back-to-back singles by Luke Williams and Mickey Moniak's game-tying knock. Bohm was the fifth hitter to face Bolton with two outs and smashed the second homer of the inning that put Reading in the lead.

After Bohm's blast, Bolton was lifted for Jesus Liranzo, who finished the frame and sat down all seven hitters he faced.

Reading lefty David Parkinson retired the first 10 Curve hitters he faced but Altoona grabbed a 1-0 lead in the fourth when Jared Oliva singled home Darnell Sweeney, who doubled for the first hit of the night against the R-Phils' starter.

Robbie Glendinning clubbed an opposite-field, solo homer to right to double the Curve lead at the beginning of the fifth.

Parkinson exited the game down 2-0 and struck out six over his five innings of work but benefitting from the five-run fifth for his eighth victory. Aaron Brown threw two shutout innings in relief for Reading and Grant Dyer (Save, 1) threw a pair of scoreless frames with just an Oliva single in the ninth allowed.

Reading added two more in the eighth due to three walks and a wild pitch by Angel German. Bohm connected on his third hit of the game with one out and scored on a bases-loaded walk for Arquimedes Gamboa.

All seven runs for Reading were unanswered and each one scored with two outs.

The Curve finish their road trip on Sunday with a 5:15 p.m. first pitch in Reading. Left-hander Domingo Robles (2-5, 5.06) will start for Altoona versus right-hander Adonis Medina (6-5, 4.57) for the R-Phils.

The Curve open a seven-game homestand on Monday, beginning with Wild West Night and a Curve Bandana Giveaway thanks to LAMB Solutions and Nuts For You. All group sales for Monday's game will benefit Easter for Eli. For tickets or more information about upcoming promotions, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

