Garcia Strong, But Bats Stall in 3-1 Loss to Hartford

August 3, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Trenton Thunder News Release





HARTFORD, Conn. - Rony Garcia delivered a quality start for the Thunder on Saturday night at Dunkin' Donuts Park, but received little run support in a 3-1 loss to the Hartford Yard Goats.

Garcia (2-11) allowed just two runs on two hits over six innings, striking out five, but was outdueled by Yard Goats starter Jack Wynkoop (7-13), who kept his team in the lead despite command struggles in the late innings.

The Yard Goats (18-24, 55-54) struck first in the third inning, as Scott Burcham drew a one-out walk from Garcia, advanced to third on a Carlos Herrera double and scored on a sacrifice fly by Manny Melendez.

Melendez added to Hartford's lead in the bottom of the sixth, leading off the inning with a home run into the second deck in right field.

The Thunder (21-24, 59-52) loaded the bases against Wynkoop in the top of the seventh, working three walks, including an 11-pitch battle by Matt Lipka. Rashad Crawford delivered an RBI-single to bring the Thunder within one run, but right-hander Alexander Guillen entered the game to face Brian Navarreto, who flied out to right field to end the inning with the bases left loaded.

Burcham launched a solo homer just inside the left field foul pole off Thunder reliever Andrew Bellatti in the eighth to add onto the Yard Goats lead. Scott Griggs then retired the side in order in the ninth to even the series at one win apiece.

Your Thunder conclude their road trip on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. against the Yard Goats. RHP Michael King (0-0, 4.50) will start for the Thunder, and RHP Matt Dennis (2-2, 4.07) will go for Hartford. Pregame coverage begins at 4:50 p.m. on 920 AM The Jersey or online at TrentonThunder.com/Broadcast.

