Erie SeaWolves vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats - Game Notes

August 3, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





ERIE SEAWOLVES (31-12, 1ST WEST, -- GB 2nd Half) VS. NEW HAMPSHIRE FISHER CATS (18-25, 5TH EAST, 7.5 GB 2nd Half)

RHP MATT MANNING (8-4, 2.63 ERA) VS. RHP THOMAS HATCH (NH DEBUT)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3 * 7:05 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPMC PARK * GAME #110 * HOME GAME #57 * NIGHT GAME #81

Tonight, the Erie SeaWolves look to avenge a series-opening loss to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at UPMC Park. Last night, Kody Eaves tied the game with a two-run home run in the eighth and the Fisher Cats responded with two, go-ahead runs in the top of the ninth to win 7-5. Matt Manning takes the mound for Erie in the middle game of the series and is coming off of a win his last time on July 29 versus Trenton. Manning hurled seven shutout innings while scattering three hits and striking out three. In the second half of the season, the right-hander is 3-0 with a 3.38 ERA in six starts. Thomas Hatch goes for New Hampshire and is making his first start in the Toronto organization after being traded from the Chicago Cubs for David Phelps and cash on July 31. The right-hander made 21 starts this season for Double-A Tennessee and went 4-10 with a 4.59 ERA in 100 innings. The 24 year old was a third-round selection in 2016 by the Cubs out of Oklahoma State University.

Sun., August 4 vs. Fisher Cats 1:35 p.m. LHP Joey Wentz (ERI Debut) vs. RHP Nate Pearson (0-3, 2.54 ERA)

Tue., August 5 at Portland 7:00 p.m. TBD vs. TBD

Wed., August 6 at Portland 7:00 p.m. TBD vs. TBD

Thu., August 7 at Portland 7:00 p.m. TBD vs. TBD

- INF Isaac Paredes is ranked the No. 5 overall prospect & OF Derek Hill is No. 28

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and is the No. 15 overall prospect

- The Erie pitching staff now boasts eight Top 30 Tigers talents (MLB Pipeline): Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect (No. 1 pitching prospect in MiLB), Matt Manning is No. 2, Tarik Skubal is No. 4, Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, Joey Wentz comes in at No. 10, Kyle Funkhouser is slotted No. 18, Anthony Castro is No. 20, and Alex Lange ranks No. 29

- Erie wrapped up a 9-7 season series with Binghamton, the first time since 2016 and sixth all-time they finished above .500

- Isaac Paredes is the first SeaWolves player since Wilkin Ramirez in 2010 to string six-straight multi-hit games

- The SeaWolves enjoyed their best month of July (20-6) since 1997 when they went 22-7

- Erie is now 17-5 in their past 22 games and 15 of those games have been decided by three runs or fewer

- Erie has slugged a league-best 28 home runs since the All-Star break

- In 18 of their 25 games since the All-Star break, Erie starters have gone 5.0+ IP and have struck out a league-best 136

- Tonight is the second of six meetings in 2019 between Erie and New Hampshire (August 2-4 at UPMC Park & August 9-11 at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium)

- The SeaWolves +86 run differential is first in the EL (+64 in second half) and New Hampshire -15 is 9th (+2 in second half)

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a .250 batting average while New Hampshire is tied for fifth at .241

- Erie has struck out 865 times (fourth-fewest in the EL) while NH has gone down on strikes 997 times (second-most)

- The SeaWolves pitching staff is second in team ERA (3.28) while the Fisher Cats staff ranks 12th (3.94)

- Erie relievers have a 3.35 ERA (ninth in the EL) and New Hampshire has a 3.38 ERA (10th)

- Erie pitching has held opponents to a .230 batting average which tied for best in the league

- Erie's defense is second in fielding percentage (.982) while New Hampshire is tied for ninth in the league (.977)

- In 2018, Erie went 1-5 against New Hampshire and was swept in three games at UPMC Park (June 18-20)

