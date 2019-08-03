Sea Dogs Game Notes August 3rd at Bowie

STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: RHP Denyi Reyes (6-9, 3.77)

Bowie: RHP Tyler Herb (1-2, 7.71)

NEWS AND NOTES

WHAT A TRIP: The Portland Sea Dogs are 4-0 on their six-game trip, which continues on Saturday night against the Bowie Baysox (Orioles affiliate) from Prince George's Stadium...The 'Dogs' longest road win streak this season is five games from June 14-28...Following tomorrow's game, Portland returns home on Tuesday night to start a six-game homestand against the Erie SeaWolves (Tigers affiliate) and Akron RubberDucks (Indians affiliate).

MARCUS MASHES: RF Marcus Wilson smacked a three-run homer with two outs on an 0-2 pitch, giving the Portland Sea Dogs a 7-6 come-from-behind win on Friday night...Portland took a 3-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run single by Wilson and a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch...RHP Matthew Gorst (2-6) gave up three runs over 1.1 innings but earned the win...LHP Dedgar Jimenez pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save of the season.

