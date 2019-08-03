Rumble Ponies Game Notes#110: Rumble Ponies (22-23, 57-52) at Akron RubberDucks (15-27, 49-62) - 7:05PM

August 3, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(22-23, 57-52), 3rd Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

AKRON RUBBERDUCKS

(15-27, 49-62), 6th Western Division

(Cleveland Indians)

Saturday - 7:05 PM

Canal Park - Akron, OH

LHP David Peterson (3-3, 4.43 ERA) vs. RHP Eli Morgan (5-2, 3.41 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TONIGHT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies play the middle game of their three-game set with the Akron RubberDucks at Canal Park.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rumble Ponies defeated the RubberDucks 3-2 Friday in the series opener. Tommy Wilson earned the win with seven innings of work in which he allowed two runs on four hits. Akron scored first on a Nellie Rodriguez two-run double in the second inning. The Ponies got on the scoreboard in the fifth on a Quinn Brodey RBI single. One inning later, Luis Carpio gave the Ponies the lead with a two-run double. Adonis Uceta earned his fourth save of the year with two perfect innings of relief.

CARPIO SMACKS GO-AHEAD DOUBLE: Luis Carpio gave the Rumble Ponies the lead with a two-run double in the sixth inning Friday. He went 2-4 with two RBI. Carpio has tallied at least one RBI in all three games he has played at Canal Park this season. He is 5-12 (.417) with five RBI, two doubles and a home run in those games,

BOSSART TALLIES TWO HITS IN SECOND GAME: Austin Bossart recorded a pair of doubles and went 2-4 with a run scored Friday. In two games with the Ponies, Bossart is 3-6 (.500). He hit .195 with 28 RBI in 63 games with Reading this season before being traded to the Mets' organization earlier this week.

BRODEY DELIVERS: With his RBI single Friday, Quinn Brodey has now driven in a run in four of his last six games. He has tallied five hits and four RBI over that stretch and is hitting .294.

PONIES LIMIT RUBBERDUCKS' OPPORTUNITIES: Outside of Akron's two-run rally in the second in which they had three hits, the Ponies limited the RubberDucks to just one hit over the other eight innings. RHP Adonis Uceta threw a pair of 1-2-3 innings. It's his fifth straight scoreless appearance.

MAZEIKA, HAGGERTY, GIMENEZ SLUG ARKON: Patrick Mazeika is hitting .366 (15-41) with seven RBI and four home runs in 11 games against the RubberDucks. Sam Haggerty is .333 (13-39) with a pair of triples in nine games vs. Akron. Andres Gimenez has tallied 11 of his 28 RBI and has a .327 average (17-52) in 13 games against Akron.

PONIES DOMINATE RUBBERDUCKS: The Rumble Ponies are 11-4 against the RubberDucks this season. They have won six of the eight games at Canal Park so far as well as nine of the last 11 in the season series. This three-game set is the final meeting of the two teams this year.

COMING UP: The Rumble Ponies close out their series with the RubberDucks at Canal Park Sunday at 2:05PM. The Ponies then return home for a three-game set with Harrisburg, beginning on Tuesday.

