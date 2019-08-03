Three's the Charm as Goats 'Re-Koop' to Stymie Thunder

HARTFORD- Manny Melendez homered and knocked in two runs, helping the Hartford Yard Goats to a 3-1 win over the Trenton Thunder Saturday night, before a capacity crowd of 6,850. The victory, which snapped a seven-game home losing streak for the Goats, made a winning pitcher of Jack Wynkoop. Relievers Alexander Guillen and Scott Griggs closed it out by retiring the last seven Trenton batters. The Yard Goats clinched the season series against the Yankees' affiliate, having won eight of 13 games with one to go Sunday afternoon.

The attendance marked the 36th sellout of the season at Dunkin' Donuts Park and the 14th straight sellout crowd. It was also the 19th capacity crowd in 2019. The Yard Goats are averaging 6,043 per game, playing to 99.6 percent of the ballpark's capacity. Hartford has drawn 314,227.

Hartford ((18-24), held to three hits, made them count, as it took a 1-0 lead in the third inning. After Scott Burcham walked, Carlos Hererra doubled and Melendez launched a sacrifice fly to center.

In the sixth inning Melendez tagged Trenton starter Rony Garcia, pulling a home run into the upper deck in right, his fifth of the season.

Trenton (21-24) made it interesting in the seventh, after Wynkoop uncharacteristically walked the bases loaded. The southpaw had walked only three batters in his prior 45 innings. After surrendering an RBI-single to Rashad Crawford, Wynkoop was lifted for Guillen, who got Brian Navarreto to fly out.

Guillen and Griggs then closed it out, with Griggs recording his ninth save. Burcham provided the righty with some breathing room, homering down the left-field line, his third of the year.

Wynkoop, who improved to 7-13, pitched 6 2/3 innings. He allowed one run on six hits, with three walks and two strike outs. Garcia, who fell to 2-11 and 0-4 vs. Hartford, allowed two runs on two hits in six innings. He walked two and struck out five.

Crawford had two hits and an RBI and Isiah Gilliam two hits to top Trenton.

The three-game series and home stand wrap up on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. on Jewish Heritage Night. It will be a battle of right-handers, as the Yard Goats send Matt Dennis to the mound, while Trenton counters with Michael King. The game will be broadcast on News Radio 1410 AM, on 100.9 FM, in Spanish on 1120 AM and on the internet on newsradio1410.iheart.com. Kids will get the chance to run the bases after the game.

Trenton 1-6-0Hartford 3-3-0

WP- Jack Wynkoop (7-13)

LP- Rony Garcia (2-11)

S- Scott Griggs (9)

T- 2:07 (:31 delay)

A- 6,850

