Spanberger Homers But Fisher Cats Fall 5-3

(Erie, PA) - Chad Spanberger went 2-for-4 with a double and a home run, but Erie's four-run second inning stood up in the SeaWolves 5-3 win over the Fisher Cats on Saturday evening in Erie.

Erie (Detroit Tigers Double-A affiliate) put together five consecutive hits to score four runs in the bottom of the second inning against Thomas Hatch, who was making his first start in the Blue Jays organization after a trade earlier in the week. Cam Gibson homered to start the frame. Kody Eaves beat out an infield single and Josh Lester hit an inside-the-park home run to left center when New Hampshire's outfielders got tangled up trying for the catch. A single by Serio Alcantara and a double by Chace Numata brought home another run to make it 4-0.

New Hampshire (Blue Jays) put together a two-out rally in the top of the fifth inning. Brock Lundquist walked and moved to second on a wild pitch. Christian Williams singled to left field, scoring on Alberto Mineo's triple into the right field corner to make it 4-2 Erie.

The teams then exchanged home runs with Isaac Parades homering for Erie in the bottom of the fifth, and Spanberger launching one out to right center in the top of the sixth to make it 5-3.

Matt Manning (W, 9-4) worked the first seven innings for Erie to earn the win. He struck out nine Fisher Cats. Relievers Nolan Blackwood and Drew Carlton (S, 13) did not allow a hit, working one inning each.

Hatch (0-1), retired six consecutive batters before leaving the game after four. Mike Ellenbest, just promoted from Dunedin, allowed one hit and one run in his three innings. Brad Wilson added a scoreless frame in relief.

The Fisher Cats and SeaWolves conclude the series on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. at UPMC Park. RHP Nate Pearson is scheduled to start the finale for New Hampshire.

The next home game at Delta Dental Stadium will be on Tuesday, August 6 at 7:05 p.m. when the Fisher Cats play the Akron RubberDucks. For tickets and information, visit nhfishercats.com.

