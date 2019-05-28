SeaWolves Drop Series Opener in Reading

The SeaWolves (23-24) dropped the opening game of a three-game series against the Reading Fightin Phils (28-19) by a 7-1 final at First Energy Stadium.

The Fightins jumped ahead against Erie starter Logan Shore in the bottom of the first inning when Adam Haseley connected on a two-out, solo home run for a 1-0 lead.

Reading extended the lead in the second. Luke Williams walked with one out and stole second. Williams advanced to third on a John Stephen base hit giving the Fightins runners on the corners. Stephens stole second and on an errant throw by Kade Scivicque, Williams scored from third for a 2-0 Reading lead. Henri Lartigue followed with a two-run home run to cap a three-run inning.

Haseley lead off the Reading third with a triple and he scored on a Darick Hall sacrifice fly to make it 5-0. Shore would exit with two outs in the third and for his shorting outing of 2019.

The lone Erie run came in the top of the fourth against Reading starter David Parkinson. Isaac Paredes led off with a single and moved to second on a Jose Azocar walk. Paredes advanced to third on a Josh Lester flyout and scored on a Scivicque sacrifice fly making it 5-1.

Reading would add to the lead with a solo home run by Stephen in the seventh off of Mark Ecker and a solo home run by Hall off of Billy Lescher in the eighth. Ecker struck out a career-high six batters in three innings of relief.

The SeaWolves were limited to just two hits in the game and none after the fourth inning.

Parkinson (5-2) earned the win allowing a run on two hits with a pair of walks and seven strikeouts in a season-high seven innings of work.

Shore (2-4) took his second consecutive loss allowing a season-high five runs on six hits with three walks and a strikeout in 2.2 innings.

The SeaWolves and Fightin Phils meet in the middle game of the series on Wednesday night beginning at 6:45 p.m. RHP Alex Faedo (2-3, 4.29 ERA) takes the mound for Erie against LHP Bailey Falter (4-2, 2.82 ERA).

