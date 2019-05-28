Sea Dogs Game Notes May 28th at Hartford

STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: LHP Darwinzon Hernandez (1-3, 4.65)

Hartford: RHP Rico Garcia (5-1, 1.98)

NEWS AND NOTES

ON THE ROAD AGAIN: The Portland Sea Dogs open up a seven-game/six-day trip, taking on the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies affiliate) on Tuesday night at Dunkin' Donuts Park...The 'Dogs won three of four from Altoona in their previous series, and lock up with the Yard Goats for the 10th time this season...Portland has dropped 11 of 12 this month away from Maine...Lefty Darwinzon Hernandez returns from Boston to make a start in the series opener.

TATE SENDS US HOME: CF Tate Matheny snapped a 3-3 tie with a two-out, walk-off grand slam in the ninth inning, lifting the Sea Dogs to a 7-3 win over the Altoona Curve...Despite allowing a game-tying homer in the top of the ninth, Durbin Feltman earned his second Double-A win...LHP Dedgar Jimenez notched his sixth quality start with six scoreless frames...Bobby Dalbec, Luke Tendler, and Josh Tobias each had RBI's for Portland.

