Mark Trumbo Set to Rehab with Baysox

BOWIE, Md. - The Baltimore Orioles have announced that infielder/outfielder Mark Trumbo will make a rehab appearance for the Bowie Baysox during their home series against the Akron RubberDucks, beginning Tuesday, May 28. All rehab appearances are subject to change.

This week marks the second rehab appearance at Prince George's Stadium for Trumbo, who played for the Baysox during the 2018 season. As part of a rehab stint with the Baysox and Triple-A Norfolk Tides, Trumbo had five hits in 24 at-bats between the two levels, driving in three runs and drawing a pair of walks.

The righty was originally drafted by Anaheim Angels in the 2004 draft. On December 2, 2015, Trumbo and C.J. Riefenhauser were traded to the Baltimore Orioles for pitcher Steve Clevenger. After electing free agency, Trumbo signed with the O's on January 20, 2017.

