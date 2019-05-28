Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #46 Rumble Ponies (27-18) at Richmond Flying Squirrels (17-29) - 6:35PM

May 28, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





Binghamton Rumble Ponies

(27-18), 2nd Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

Richmond flying squirrels

(17-29), 6th Western Division

(San Francisco Giants)

Tuesday May 28, 2019 - 6:35PM

The Diamond- Richmond, VA

RHP Harol Gonzalez (3-1, 3.41 ERA) vs. RHP Brandon Lawson (1-1, 4.56ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TONIGHT: The Rumble Ponies open up a three-game series tonight against the Richmond Flying Squirrels at The Diamond. This is the first of six meetings between the two teams. The two teams will play Wednesday and Thursday night in Richmond. Then the Flying Squirrels will travel to NYSEG Stadium for a three-game series from June 21st through June 23rd.

GONZALEZ DANGEROUS AT THE PLATE: Tonight will mark the third game Harol Gonzalez has pitched in this year in which he will come to the plate. Gonzalez against Harrisburg on May 8t,h was 2-4, with 2 RBI, including a two-run single. This is only the seventh game out of 45 the Ponies have played against an NL opponent this year.

NO-HITTER: Gonzalez pitched 6 and 2/3 no-hit innings on May 8th in Harrisburg against the Senators to combine for Binghamton's first no-hitter since 2006. Reliever Ryder Ryan also pitched two and a third perfect frames. Gonzalez was named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week following his performance.

GETTING THINGS STARTED RIGHT: The Rumble Ponies have been very strong in series openers. They are 10-3 on the year in the first game of a series. The Ponies are also 18-10 on the road, compared with a 9-10 home mark.

SPEED ON BOTH SIDES: Binghamton's Sam Haggerty leads the Eastern League in stolen bases with 13. Richmond's Jalen Miller is in second place with 12.

BEST AGAINST THE WEST: The Rumble Ponies are 15-4 against Western Division teams this year and 10-2 against them on the road. Richmond is the only Western Division Team the Thunder have not played yet. The Ponies are 12-14 against the East.

TOUGH DAY MONDAY: The Rumble Ponies fell to the Thunder on Memorial Day 11-2 at NYSEG Stadium. It was the most runs scored against the Thunder this year and the largest run differential Binghamton has lost by in 2019.

EVENLY MATCHED: The Rumble Ponies and Thunder are now 4-4 against each other this year, splitting both four-game series at their respective parks. The Ponies trail the Thunder by a half game for first place in the Eastern Division.

NOT AWAY FOR TOO LONG!: The Rumble Ponies return home on Friday for a 4-game series over three days against the Portland Sea Dogs.

