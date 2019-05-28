Harrisburg Senators Game Information and Starting Lineup

Harrisburg Senators (31-19) vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats (23-25)

RH Jackson Tetreault (2-2, 4.68) vs. RH Patrick Murphy (3-4, 3.14

Game 51 - Tuesday, May 28 @ 6:30 p.m. - FNB Field

Tonight's Senators Lineup:

Luis Garcia, 2B

Adrian Sanchez, SS

Austin Davidson, 1B

Tres Barrera, C

Jose Marmolejos, DH

Chuck Taylor, LF

Ian Sagdal, 3B

Rhett Wiseman, RF

Tyler Goeddel, CF

Jackson Tetreault, SP

LAST GAME

On Monday afternoon, the Senators (31-19) rallied for a 4-3 win over the Reading Fightin Phils (27-18). Wil Crowe pitched 7.1 innings for the win and hit a two-run home run, which proved to be the difference in the game. Trailing 1-0, the Sens scored a run in the sixth to tie the game before scoring three times in the seventh to take a 4-1 lead. The Senators snapped their three-game losing streak with the win.

CAPITAL BEAT

The Senators and New Hampshire Fisher Cats play game one of their three-game series tonight at FNB Field. This is the first of two meetings between the two teams. They play against one another in July in Manchester.

The Senators have 20 games to go in the first half and their lead is 6.0 games over Erie, 6.5 games over Akron and 7.5 games over Altoona.

The Sens pitching staff has issued the fewest walks in the league and have the second best strikeout-walk ratio in the league.

With Steven Fuentes spot start Sunday, the Senators have had nine pitchers start a game. Last year, they had 18 pitchers start a game.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

They're 23-25 and in fifth place in the Eastern Division, trailing Trenton by 6.0 games.

The Fisher Cats are 5-5 in their last ten games. They're 14-12 at home and 9-13 on the road.

New Hampshire is 12-12 in May. They're hitting .252 as a team and their ERA is 2.97.

New Hampshire has seven MLB.com Top 30 prospects on their active roster. They're led by RH Nate Pearson who is ranked #3 in the Blue Jays organization and #57 overall.

ROSTER

Harrisburg currently has 25 active players with five players on the injured list. Of the 25 active players, 18 have spent their entire career with the Nationals.

There are 11 Double-A rookies on the roster and four players have big league experience.

Of the 12 pitchers on the active roster, 10 were either drafted or originally signed by the Nationals.

The Sens have 6 MLB.com Top 30 prospects on their active roster.

FILIBUSTERS

The Sens have 20 games remaining in the first half. Of the remaining games, 9 are home and 11 away; 14 are NL and 6 are AL; and 5 are against West opponents and 15 are against the East.

The Sens are 10-15 in May. They're hitting just .224 and averaging 3.4 runs per game offensively and on the mound, they have a 4.20 ERA.

