Homestand Preview #5: May the Force be with You

BOWIE, Md . - The Baysox return home following Memorial Day weekend for a weeklong series against the Akron RubberDucks and the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A Affiliates of the Cleveland Indians and Colorado Rockies respectively.

Here are the highlights for the fifth homestand of 2019:

Tuesday, May 28 - 6:35 p.m. vs. Akron : Two Buck Tuesday, Dollar Dog Night

The homestand opens up with another Two Buck Tuesday / Dollar Dog Night of the season. All fans can enjoy the ballpark favorite for one dollar throughout the Prince George's Stadium concession stands.

Wednesday, May 29 - 6:35 p.m. vs. Akron : Military Appreciation Night

Any military member who shows proof of service at the Box Office can purchase Box Seats for half the price of regular admission.| presented by Terminix

Thursday, May 30 - 11:05 a.m. vs. Akron: Baseball in Education/STEM Day

The Akron series finale is the final STEM Day of the 2019 season, with area elementary and middle school students from the region learning science, math, technology, engineering, geography, history and more through the game of baseball. Students from Anne Arundel County high schools will also be on hand to present and conduct STEM experiments.

Friday, May 31 - 7:05 p.m. vs. Hartford: Scouts BSA Camp Out

Scouts of all ages are welcome to come out to the stadium for the series opener with the Yard Goats and camp out on the Prince George's Stadium outfield after the game. Make sure to check out the pre-registration information at baysoxshop.com

Saturday, June 1 - 6:35 p.m. vs. Hartford: Star Wars Night, 1K Beer Run

Fans will be able to interact with over four dozen characters from the Old Line Garrison of the 501st Legion and the Terrapin Base of the Rebel Legion who will be dressed in movie quality replica Star Wars costumes. There will also be on field light saber battles, a vintage Star Wars collectibles display from the Star Toys Museum and much more. Following the game, there will be a Star Wars themed Fireworks Spectacular. | presented by Taco Bell

Before the game, fans who pre-registered at baysoxshop.com can head onto the field for the 1K Beer Run. For $21, fans get a ticket to the Saturday night game, a Baysox hat and the chance to run or walk around the warning tracks for three laps (each with an accompanying beer). | presented by Bud Light.

Sunday, June 2 - 6:35 p.m. vs. Binghamton: Heroes Day

Heroes of all kinds will be honored in the homestand finale Sunday afternoon. The region's Police, Fire & EMS workers will be celebrated along with some of the costumed variety. The team will don special jerseys honoring the real-life heroes during the game (with a jersey auction benefiting the Children's Cancer Foundation). After the game, the Anne Arundel County Fire and Police departments will square off in a charity softball game. | presented by Anne Arundel Medical Center

NEXT HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS

June 13: Pride Night, Baysox LIVE! Happy Hour - The Baysox celebrate the Maryland LGBTQ+ community in order to welcome and embrace diversity within Prince George's Stadium and Minor League Baseball. Fans can purchase an exclusive Pride Night Baysox hat and a ticket to the game at baysoxshop.com.

June 15: Stranger Things Night - The Baysox welcome actress Cara Buono to the ballpark on a night to celebrate the Netflix hit show. Buono, who plays Karen Wheeler, will be signing autographs and meeting fans on the concourse during the game, while fans can also purchase a VIP Meet & Greet opportunity at baysoxshop.com.

The Bowie Baysox 2019 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union . The Baysox return in 2019 to celebrate their 27th Season. To keep up with Baysox news, visit baysox.com and be sure to follow the Baysox on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

