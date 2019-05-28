Parkinson Plus Power Yields Positive Result

(Reading, PA) - Lately when lefthander David Parkinson pitches, he gets plenty of run support, even on nights when he's got everything working on the mound. Tuesday night was a perfect example with the Erie SeaWolves in Baseballtown for the first time this season to start a lengthy homestand. Parkinson (5-2) won his third straight start, and first at FirstEnergy Stadium, becoming the second starter to throw seven innings in the 47th game of the season. Home runs from Adam Haseley, Henri Lartigue, Josh Stephen, and Darick Hall provided the pop, and the R-Phils came away with a dominant 7-1 win to get back to nine games over .500 at 28-19.

Haseley went deep with two outs in the first off SeaWolves starter Logan Shore to get the party started. Then in the second, Luke Williams worked a walk and Josh Stephen followed with a single to put runners at first and second with only one out. A double steal worked to perfection, with the throw from catcher Kade Scivicque getting into center field for a 2-0 lead. Lartigue then left the yard on a 3-2 pitch, a no-doubter to right for his second home run and a 4-0 advantage.

Parkinson retired five straight starting in the second when he induced a double play off the bat of Luke Burch to end the inning, plus four strikeouts, including the side in the SeaWolves third. In the bottom of the inning, Haseley led off with his first triple and Hall brought him home with a sacrifice fly to right field for a 5-0 lead. Shore (2-4) left after just two-and-two-thirds in his shortest start of the season, and Mark Ecker picked him up with three innings of long relief. At one point, he struck out six straight and kept the Fightins off the board until the sixth.

The SeaWolves only serious answer came in the top of the fourth when Parkinson surrendered a leadoff single to Isaac Paredes on an 0-2 pitch before walking Jose Azocar. A lineout to right from Josh Lester allowed Paredes to tag to third, and he'd tag again on Scivicque's sacrifice fly to center field for Erie's only run. Starting with Lester's lineout, Parkinson retired the last 12 batters he faced, and Jonathan Hennigan made it 15 straight by going three up and three down in the top of the eighth.

Stephen and Hall's solo shots in the sixth and seventh pushed the lead to 7-1, and Garrett Cleavinger worked a scoreless ninth to end the ballgame in just two hours and 20 minutes. Williams, Jose Gomez, and Arquimedes Gamboa each had a base hit, and in total, the R-Phils finished with nine hits and six walks.

