SeaWolves Drop High Scoring Affair against Curve in Extras

July 13, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





The SeaWolves dropped a slugfest to the Altoona Curve in 10 innings on Saturday night at UPMC Park by a 10-7 final.

Altoona struck first in the top of the first inning against Erie starter Spenser Watkins. Mitchell Tolman led off the game with a double and Chris Sharpe was hit by a pitch to put two on with no outs. Jared Oliva doubled home both baserunners for a 2-0 lead. Bligh Madris brought home Oliva on a sacrifice fly for a 3-0 advantage.

Erie tied the game in the home half of the second against Curve starter Cody Bolton. With two outs, Luke Burch singled to extend his hitting streak to 14 consecutive games. Sergio Alcantara drew a walk to bring the tying run to the plate in Kody Eaves. Eaves blasted a three-run home run to right to make it a 3-3 game. The home run for Eaves was his ninth of the season.

The 'Wolves took the lead in the third when Derek Hill led off and crushed an opposite-field home run. His 10th long ball of the season made it 4-3.

Altoona quickly regained the lead in the top of the fourth. Robbie Glendinning singled with one out and Jerrick Suiter belted a two-run home run for a 5-4 advantage.

In the top of the fifth, the Curve continued to add to the lead. Tolman led off with a single and Sharpe doubled to put two in scoring position. Oliva singled home both for a 7-4 lead.

The SeaWolves again tied the game in the bottom of the sixth with two outs. Burch doubled and was brought home on an Alcantara single. Eaves followed with his second home run of the game, tying the game 7-7. It was the second multi-home run game of the season for Eaves.

The game remained tied into extra frames. Drew Carlton, who worked a 1-2-3 ninth for the SeaWolves, was brought back out for the 10th. Oliva quickly put Altoona back on top with a base hit scoring the free runner Sharpe from second. Logan Hill followed with an opposite-field home run, making it 10-7 Altoona.

Jesus Liranzo (2-0) worked a scoreless bottom of the 10th inning to give Altoona the win.

Carlton (1-3) took the loss allowing three runs, two earned, on two hits with no walks and a strikeout in two innings.

The SeaWolves will look for the series split on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 p.m. RHP Anthony Castro (3-2, 4.15 ERA) takes the mound for Erie against LHP Domingo Robles (2-2, 4.50 ERA).

