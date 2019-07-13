Curve Outslug, Outlast SeaWolves on Saturday

ERIE, Pa. - Jared Oliva connected on his go-ahead, fifth RBI of the night before Logan Hill socked the next pitch for a two-run homer during a three-run top of the 10th inning and the Altoona Curve bettered the Erie SeaWolves in extras, 10-7, on Saturday at UPMC Park.

The Curve (49-39, 14-7) and SeaWolves (45-42, 14-7) traded the lead three times and were tied twice, including a 7-7 tally after nine innings.

Oliva's five RBIs set a new career best during his sixth three-hit night of the year. He helped fuel a three-run first for the Curve when he doubled home Mitchell Tolman, who led off with a double, and Chris Sharpe, scoring from first after he was hit by a pitch. Oliva scored the final run of the opening frame after he advanced on a wild pitch and crossed the plate on a sacrifice fly to right by Bligh Madris. In the fifth, Oliva singled home two more runs to grow Altoona's lead to 7-4 after back-to-back hits from Tolman and Sharpe. At the start of the 10th, Oliva missed a pair of bunt attempts to move Sharpe, the placed runner at second base, over to third but cracked a two-strike pitching into center to break the 7-7 tie.

Jerrick Suiter also enjoyed a fruitful night at the plate, going 3-for-5. The first baseman hammered his fourth home run of the year, a two-run blast to left, in the fourth that lifted Altoona to their second lead of the night.

Erie plated six of their seven runs via the long ball, including a pair of game-tying homers by Kody Eaves. The SeaWolves' second baseman took Curve starter Cody Bolton deep to right in the second to even the score, 3-3. During the sixth, Erie pushed one run across while facing Yeudy Garcia before Eaves hit his second homer of the game. In the third, Derek Hill hit a lead-off homer that gave Erie a short-lived, 4-3 advantage before Suiter's blast in the following half inning.

Bolton departed after five innings with four runs allowed and was in line for his first Double-A win before Erie rallied against Garcia in the sixth.

Beau Sulser and Jesus Liranzo (Win, 2-0) each provided two scoreless innings of relief for the Curve. Sulser worked around a two-out, bases-loaded situation in the seventh while Liranzo overcame a throwing error in the bottom of the 10th when he started a 1-6-3 double play to end the game.

Hill's homer to right-center in the 10th off Eastern League All-Star Drew Carlton (Loss, 1-3) was his second in as many days and his sixth of the year with the Curve. Tolman went 2-for-4 with a walk and pushed his on-base streak to 15 games. Sharpe scored three times and went 1-for-4 with a double.

Altoona improved to a season-high 10 games over .500 and clinched the season series over Erie with the victory.

The four-game set concludes on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 p.m. as left-hander Domingo Robles (2-2, 4.50) makes the start for the Curve against Erie right-hander Anthony Castro (3-2, 4.15).

