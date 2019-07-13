Gomez Knocks in a Pair in 8-3 Loss to Thunder

July 13, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release





(READING, PA) - Jose Gomez drove in two of the three Fightins runs on Saturday night, but the Thunder rolled past the Fightin Phils, 8-3 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Chris Gittens put the Thunder up early, lifting a two-strike pitch the opposite way off Mauricio Llovera (3-4) for his 15th home run of the season, bumping Trenton up 1-0.

Gittens extended that lead in the fourth. After Ben Ruta opened the inning with a double to right-center field, Gittens pulled a two-run home run to left for his second of the night to make it 3-0 Trenton. Kellin Deglan kept it going with a double to right, and with one out Rashad Crawford brought in the Thunder's fourth run of the night with a bloop single to center.

Aaron Brown relieved Llovera in the fifth, and the Thunder (10-13) (48-40) placed runners at the corners with back-to-back one-out singles from Kyle Holder and Ben Ruta. After Brown struck out Gittens, Deglan floated a single into left to score Holder and push the lead to 5-0.

Reading (15-9) (54-37) snapped a 14-inning scoreless streak with a run off Brian Keller in the fifth.

Luke Williams lined a one-out double over the leap of third baseman Brandon Wagner to put a man in scoring position for the first time. Josh Stephen's grounder to second advanced Williams to third, and Gomez came through with an opposite-field knock to right to score Williams and cut the deficit to 5-1.

Trenton pulled away in the eighth, after Wagner was hit by a pitch and Crawford worked a walk against reliever Grant Dyer. Matt Lipka brought them both in with a triple, and crossed the plate on a wild pitch.

Keller (1-0) held the Fightins to just a run on four hits through a season-high seven innings of work.

Henri Lartigue greeted reliever Adonis Rosa with a deep drive to right field for his fourth home run of the season to bring it to 8-2 in the eighth. The Fightins rallied for one more in the ninth, when Gomez yanked a double to left to plate Cornelius Randolph and make it 8-3.

The four-game set concludes on Sunday, with first pitch at 5:15 p.m. Seth McGarry takes the hill for Reading against Nick Green for Trenton, and the game will be broadcast on 610 ESPN and the Fightins radio network beginning at 4:45 p.m.

America's Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania's Americana Region and was voted the #1 stadium in all of Double-A by MiLB's Ben Hill. Follow the Fightins on Twitter at @ReadingFightins and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/fightins. Purchase tickets at the Seidel Auto Group Deck TODAY - call or TEXT 610-370-BALL, and download the Fightins game and promotional schedule at fightins.com/calendar.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.