Limited Tickets Remain Tonight

July 13, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release





(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks announced there are limited tickets remaining for tonight's 7:05 p.m. game vs. Bowie Baysox.

Tickets are still available for tomorrow's Akron Children's Hospital Family FUNday, as the RubberDucks face the Baysox at 2:05 p.m. with gates opening at 1 p.m. (12:30 p.m. for Quack Pack Kids Club members). Fans can come early to play catch on the field, and post-game is Kids Run the Bases, presented by FedEx Custom Critical. Sunday's in-game theme is "NERF on the Turf," with a celebration of all things NERF planned, including on-field promotions, contests, games, fan interaction and more!

Tickets start at $5 for advanced purchase and fans can purchase tickets at the box office at Canal Park. The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On gamedays, it is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. through the end of the game, and Sundays it opens at 11 a.m. through game's end. Tickets are also available by calling 330-253-5151 or on www.akronrubberducks.com.

Downtown Akron Construction Update: Because of ongoing construction projects around downtown Akron, parking and driving may be affected. Please visit DriveAkron.com and Akronrubberducks.com for more road updates as the downtown construction project continues to progress.

**FAMILY FUNDAY** - July 14 vs. Bowie (2:05 p.m.), Akron Children's Hospital and KIDJAM! Radio - powered by The Summit

Probables: Bowie - LHP Zac Lowther (9-5, 2.64 ERA) vs. Akron - RHP Jake Paulson (6-6, 4.11 ERA)

NERF on the Turf - It's a celebration of all things NERF!

Charity Begins at Home - Alzheimer's Association

Akron Children's Hospital Family FUNday - Families can come early to play catch of the field, and post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by FedEx Custom Critical!

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The 2019 season, powered by FirstEnergy, is the franchise's 23rd since moving to Akron. For more information, call 330-253-5151 or visit www.akronrubberducks.com.

