Senators Game Information and Starting Lineup vs. Richmond

Harrisburg Senators (7-13, 49-41) vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (9-12, 32-56)

RH Mario Sanchez (6-2, 3.39) vs. RH Brandon Beachy (3-5, 5.76)

Game 91 - 2nd Half Game 21 - Saturday, July 13 @ 6:00 p.m. - FNB Field

Tonight's Senators Starting Lineup:

Michael A. Taylor, CF

Luis Garcia, SS

Drew Ward, 3B

Tres Barrera, C

Ian Sagdal, 1B

Dante Bichette Jr., 2B

Nick Banks, RF

Hunter Jones, LF

Mario Sanchez, SP

LAST GAME

The Harrisburg Senators made it two straight wins over Richmond beating the Flying Squirrels 6-3 Friday night. Richmond tallied two in the first to take the lead 2-0, but the Sens came back with a run in the bottom of the first, then two in the third for a 3-2 lead. Richmond tied the score 3-3 but Nick Banks drove home his second and third runs of the game with a triple in the seventh and a single in the eighth.

CAPITAL BEAT

The Senators play the Richmond Flying Squirrels in game three of a four-game series at FNB Field. The Senators are 6-2 against the Flying Squirrels this season. This is the 2nd of 3 meetings at FNB Field between the teams.

RICHMOND

Richmond enters tonight's game 9-12 in the second half and 8 games behind Bowie. They're 32-56 overall this season. In July they're 2-7, hitting .188 with 3 HR and 16 R with a 4.81 ERA.

Richmond has nine MLB.com Top 30 prospects on their active roster.

UP NEXT

The Senators head to Bowie to play a three game series against the Bowie Baysox. Bowie is 8-7 against the Sens this season and are coming off a four-game sweep of the Senators 7/4-7/7. The games are Monday and Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. and Wednesday afternoon at 12:05 p.m.

SCHEDULING

After this series with Richmond, the Sens play 14 straight games against AL Opponents.

The Sens have 70 scheduled games in the 2nd half with 45 of them against divisional opponents. The DH will be used in 38 of the 70 games including a stretch of 28 of 36 games to begin the 2nd half. The Sens remaining home opponents are Richmond, Altoona (2x), Portland, Hartford and Erie.

MONTHLY PROGRESS

July 4-5, .261 5HR 46RS and a 4.79 ERA. June 11-16, .243 12HR 97RS and a 3.21 ERA. May 13-16, .224 17HR 103r and a 4.03 ERA. April 21-4, .250 28HR 110r and a 2.66 ERA.

SENATORS 2019 ALL-STARS

C Tres Barrera (0-1, r), INF Ian Sagdal (1-1, bb), OF Rhett Wiseman (1-2, 2b rbi, r) and RHP Aaron Barrett (0.2, 2bb, k) all played in the EL All-Star game July 10 in Richmond.

ROSTER INFORMATION

Harrisburg has used 49 players this season. Of the 25 active players, there are 16 that were originally drafted or signed by the Nats, 7 AA rookies, 9 players with big league experience and 20 that were in the Nats organization last year. There are also 10 players that have been on the Sens roster all season.

