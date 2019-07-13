Erie SeaWolves vs. Altoona Curve - Game Notes

Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves





ERIE SEAWOLVES (14-6, 2ND WEST, 2.5 GB 2nd Half) VS. ALTOONA CURVE (13-7, 3RD WEST, 3.5 GB 2nd Half)

RHP SPENSER WATKINS (2-1, 4.08 ERA) VS. RHP CODY BOLTON (0-1, 7.71 ERA)

SATURDAY, JULY 13 * 7:05 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPMC PARK * GAME #87 * HOME GAME #46 * NIGHT GAME #64

Tonight, the Erie SeaWolves get set for game three of four against the Altoona Curve at UPMC Park. The 'Wolves took their second 1-0 defeat of the season last night despite the pitching staff combining to strike out a season-high 18 batters. Spenser Watkins takes the mound for Erie after returning from Triple-A Toledo on July 11. In his last start with the Mud Hens on July 3, Watkins allowed three earned runs on six hits in five innings while striking out five and walking none. The right-hander is making his first career start against the Curve. Cody Bolton goes for Altoona and is making his third Double-A start. In his last outing on July 1 at Akron, Bolton tossed five innings and allowed five earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts. The right-hander has allowed four earned runs in his first two starts in a Curve uniform. A Florida State League mid-season All-Star, Bolton was originally selected by Pittsburgh in the sixth round in 2017 out of Tracy High School in Tracy, CA.

Sun., July 14 vs. Altoona 1:35 p.m. RHP Anthony Castro (3-2, 4.15 ERA) vs. LHP Domingo Robles (2-2, 4.50 ERA)

Mon., July 15 vs. Akron 7:05 p.m. RHP Alex Faedo (5-5, 3.44 ERA) vs. TBD

Tue., July 16 vs. Akron 7:05 p.m. RHP Matt Manning (6-4, 2.77 ERA) vs. TBD

Wed., July 17 vs. Akron 12:05 p.m. LHP Tarik Skubal (0-1, 0.90 ERA) vs. TBD

- INF Isaac Paredes is the No. 4 overall prospect, OF Derek Hill is No. 23 and OF Jose Azocar is No. 29

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and the No. 14 overall prospect

- The starting rotation now boasts six Top-30 Tigers talents: Casey Mize (currently on IL) is ranked the No. 1 prospect, Matt Manning is No. 2, Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, Logan Shore is No. 15, Tarik Skubal ranks No. 17 & Anthony Castro is No. 21

- The bullpen features No. 24 overall prospect Zac Houston

- Last night, Erie pitchers combined to strike out 18 batters -- the second-highest K total in the EL this season (RIC 19, 6/18)

- The last time Erie entered the month of July with an overall record above .500 was 2013 (41-39)

- By winning percentage, Erie had the fifth-best month of June in franchise history (16-11, .593)

- Today is the 17th of 23 meetings in 2019 between Erie and Altoona (11 at UPMC Park - April 4-10, June 3 - 5, July 11-14 ... 12 at PNG Field - April 29 - May 1, May 10 - 12, July 4 - 7, July 22- 24)

- The SeaWolves +47 run differential is first in the EL (+25 in second half) and the Curve's +7 is seventh

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a .247 batting average while Altoona is third at .242

- The SeaWolves are eighth in the EL with 350 runs scored and the Curve is ninth with 346

- Erie has now slugged 63 home runs this season with a league-best 45 of them coming at UPMC Park

- Erie has struck out 688 times (fewest in the EL) while Altoona has gone down on strikes 752 times (sixth)

- The SeaWolves pitching staff is second in team ERA (3.24) while the Curve staff ranks seventh (3.52)

- Altoona arms have walked the third-fewest (242) in the league and Erie is fifth (273)

- Erie relievers have a 3.56 ERA (10th in the EL) and Altoona has a 3.22 ERA (8th)

- Erie pitching has held opponents to a .227 batting average which is second in the league

- Erie boasts the league's fourth-best defense (.981 fielding percentage) while Altoona's defense is first (.984)

- The SeaWolves went 9-11 vs. the Curve in 2018 and 4-9 at UPMC Park

