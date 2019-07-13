Rumble Ponies Game Notes: #89 Rumble Ponies (11-13) at Portland Sea Dogs (9-13) - 6:00PM

July 13, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(11-13, 46-42), 2nd Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

PORTLAND SEA DOGS

(9-13, 36-53), T-4th Eastern Division

(Boston Red Sox)

Saturday, July 13, 2019 - 6:00 PM

Hadlock Field - Portland, ME

RHP Mickey Jannis (5-1, 2.56 ERA) vs. RHP Denyi Reyes (3-9, 4.50 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TONIGHT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the Portland Sea Dogs play the fourth game of their five-game series. The Ponies have taken the first three games of the series.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rumble Ponies defeated the Sea Dogs 5-0 in seven innings Friday night. Binghamton scored two in the third, one in the fourth, and two more in seventh. Barrett Barnes drove in three runs with a two-run home run and a sacrifice fly. Zach Lee picked up his first win with the Ponies as he allowed two hits and struck out five over five scoreless innings.

PUT IT IN THE BOOKS: The Rumble Ponies and Sea Dogs also completed Thursday's suspended game on Friday. The Ponies won this game 2-0. Patrick Mazeika and Gavin Cecchini both hit RBI doubles. Matt Blackham received the win with two perfect innings. The Sea Dogs recorded just one hit.

FIVE-GAME WINNING STREAK: After picking up two victories Friday, the Rumble Ponies have now won five straight games. It is tied for their longest win streak of the season (4/18-4/23).

SHUTDOWN BULLPEN: After pitching six scoreless innings between the two games on Friday, the Rumble Ponies bullpen has now allowed just one run in 26 innings of work over the last seven games. Ponies relievers have struck out 31 and allowed 11 hits and six walks over that stretch.

RBI LEADERS: Patrick Mazeika is tied with Portland's Bobby Dalbec for third in the Eastern League with 48 RBI. They are eight behind Darick Hall from Reading. Dalbec leads the EL with 19 homers.

BARNES CLIMBING TO THE TOP: Barrett Barnes' two-run home run on Friday night was his 10th of the season, which moves him into a tie with Mazeika for the lead on the team. Barnes drove in a total of three runs Friday. He now has 45 RBI, which is second to Mazeika's 48 RBI.

DOUBLEHEADER SWEEPS: By winning the continuation of Thursday's suspended game, the Rumble Ponies completed their fourth doubleheader sweep of the season. The Ponies have been swept only once in a DH. The Ponies and Sea Dogs will play another doubleheader next month at NYSEG Stadium on August 27.

SPREAD THE WEALTH: In both Friday's game and the continuation of Thursday's game, seven of the nine players in the Binghamton lineup recorded hits. Between the two games, the Ponies tallied 18 hits, including six extra-base hits.

COMING UP: The Rumble Ponies complete their five-game series at Portland Sunday afternoon at 1:00 PM at Hadlock Field. The Ponies then return to Binghamton for a three-game series with the Reading Fightin Phils.

Eastern League Stories from July 13, 2019

