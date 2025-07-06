Seattle Storm vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 6, 2025

July 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm YouTube Video







The Seattle Storm hand the New York Liberty their second loss at home after defeating them 79-70

This marks SEA second win over NY

Seattle had 5 players in double-figures, while Gabby Williams had a stat stuffing afternoon with 16 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST and 3 STL

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







