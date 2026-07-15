Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 15, 2026
Published on July 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky YouTube Video
The Sky defeat the Storm 95-90 at home!
Azurá Stevens: 20 PTS | 8 REB | 4 AST Sydney Taylor: 17 PTS | 5 REB Chloe Bibby (season debut): 14 PTS | 4 AST | 2 3PM
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 15, 2026
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