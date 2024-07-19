Seattle Reign FC Signs Defender Jordyn Bugg and Midfielder Ainsley McCammon

July 19, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SEATTLE, WA. - Seattle Reign FC today announced that it has signed defender Jordyn Bugg and midfielder Ainsley McCammon, who both signed under the NWSL's Under-18 Entry Mechanism. Bugg is signed through 2026, with a one-year option that will be triggered in her first appearance with the club, and McCammon is signed through 2028. Both players have trained with the Reign this season as trialists and will be available for selection in the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup.

Bugg, who turns 18 years old in August, has been an integral contributor to the U.S. Women's Youth National Team program at various levels, most recently at the final training camp for the U-20s, alongside Reign FC teammate Emeri Adames, ahead of the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Colombia.

"Jordyn is a bright young talent whose ability at central defense is already at a very mature level where we feel she'll be able to develop rapidly in our environment," said general manager Lesle Gallimore. "She is athletic, technically clean and has a good football IQ. Most importantly, Jordyn is humble and carries a quiet confidence about her that tells me she has a growth mindset, a strong work ethic and a level of respect for our veterans that lends itself to success as a professional. I can't wait to watch her grow into the leader we know she can be and to support our constant quest to bring trophies to our club and fans."

Prior to representing at the U-20 level, Bugg was named to the U.S. U-19 WYNT for the 2023 Pan American Games, where she helped the team earn Bronze and was the only player to start all five matches. In 2022, she also competed in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India.

As a defender out of El Cajon, California, Bugg previously played for San Diego Surf Soccer Club on the Surf 2006 ECNL team, which just won the 2024 championship. Bugg joins the Reign as a two-time ECNL Southwest All-Conference First Team honoree.

"I'm excited to begin my professional career with a first-class organization," said Bugg. "I want to thank the Reign staff for giving me this opportunity and my family for their love and unwavering support throughout this journey. I look forward to taking the pitch at Lumen Field and competing with my new teammates."

At 16 years and 335 days, McCammon is the youngest signing in club history and the seventh youngest player to sign a contract in the NWSL. McCammon, who will turn 17 in August, served as the captain for the U.S. U-17 WYNT during its run to the Concacaf U-17 Championship title this past February. In 2022, McCammon won the Concacaf U-15 Championship with the U.S. U-15 WYNT.

"We've not made the decision to sign the youngest player in club history lightly. Ainsley carries herself in a way that exudes a readiness for the professional environment," said Gallimore. "She is well-spoken and shows a keen awareness of where she is in her development as well as a solid understanding of what it will take to develop into a great professional. Her technical ability, her vision, and understanding of the game in all moments is very good and bodes well for her future here. I am thrilled to watch her put the work in to reach her personal goals and help our club win championships."

"I'm so excited to sign my first professional contract with Seattle Reign FC," said McCammon. "This is truly a dream come true. I am humbled for this incredible opportunity to play alongside the talented players under the coaching staff here. I also want to thank my family for their continued support. I can't wait to get started!"

A native of Bedford, Texas, McCammon joins the Reign from Solar SC, the same club Adames played for. McCammon helped the Solar SC 2007 squad win the ECNL National Championship in 2023.

"Both of these players have tremendous potential and we are excited to have them be a part of our story and the club's long-term plans," said head coach Laura Harvey. "Ainsley and Jordyn have international experience and a level of professionalism that aligns with our club. We're excited to add their quality to this squad and the future of the Reign."

