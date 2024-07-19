Kansas City Current Kick off NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup at CPKC Stadium against Houston Dash

KANSAS CITY - With the league-wide Olympic Break underway, the Kansas City Current prepare to host the Houston Dash for the first ever NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup Saturday, July 20 at 7 p.m. CT. This match will launch the first of Kansas City's three group stage matches in the international tournament, all hosted at CPKC Stadium. The match will stream live on Paramount+ with Kylen Mills and Jeff Attinella on the call. KC fans can listen to Jillian Carroll Letrinko and Doug McLagen on 90.9 The Bridge. Fans with the KC Current App can also listen to the action in English or Spanish.

The Summer Cup features all 14 NWSL teams plus the top six teams from Liga MX Femenil broken out into five groups. The Current are in Group C along with the Dash, Pachuca and Tigres UANL. Group C is the only one of the five to feature two Liga MX clubs.

Kansas City hit the NWSL regular season break second on the table with the top offense in the league, scoring 40 goals in the first 16 matches of the season. The final game before the break, July 6, was a battle of the NWSL's last unbeaten teams as the Orlando Pride came into town. Orlando opened the scoring with forward Barbra Banda jumping on a loose ball in the box and finding the net. Kansas City answered back minutes later as forward Temwa Chawinga dribbled through seemingly the entire Pride defense and scored her 12th goal of the season. Banda and Chawinga have each scored a league-leading 12 goals, although Chawinga holds the Golden Boot lead due to her six assists on the season. The Current's 2-1 loss ended an 18-game unbeaten streak for the club, dating back to the final two games of 2023.

Houston comes into the Summer Cup following a 1-0 loss against the Chicago Red Stars July 6. The Dash have gone five games without scoring, although the back line has remained a high point for the squad, who has the second most shutouts in the league. The Dash will play without goalkeeper Jane Campbell, who leads the league in saves for the Dash, as she has been called up as an alternate for the U.S. Olympic team.

This will be Kansas City and Houston's third match up this season, last playing June 28 to a 2-0 Kansas City victory. Temwa Chawinga scored her second brace of the month in the match, outfoxing the Dash backline to pocket two goals in three minutes during the second half. The Dash have not yet been successful against the Current defense this season, but Houston's front line will remain mostly intact for the Summer Cup.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas City Current Forward Michelle Cooper - Cooper has been a steady presence for the Kansas City offense this season, serving up dangerous crosses and creating chances in the final third. The forward's role in the Kansas City attack is significant, although she defends just as well.

Houston Dash Forward Ramona Bachmann - The two-time Swiss Player of the Year made an immediate impact on the Dash after joining in April 2024. Filling out Houston's front line, Bachmann joined the NWSL from Paris Saint-Germain in France and has 10 starts and a goal for the Dash.

INTERNATIONAL SUMMER OF SOCCER

The NWSL x Liga MXF Summer Cup represents a new milestone in the growth of the women's game, marking the first international tournament for the NWSL as well as the first between the leagues. The Summer Cup will also mark CPKC Stadium's first international matches, hosting high caliber talent at home to play the Current as the club secures its position as one of the best in the world.

Kansas City also has representation across the world for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and qualifying UEFA 2025 Euro Championship matches. Canadian forward Nichelle Prince scored her 17th international goal against Australia before she heads to France for the 2024 Olympics. Defender Lauren will also be in France as an alternate for Brazil during the Olympics tournament.

Also competing for world honors, defender Stine Ballisager anchored Denmark's back line for two consecutive shut outs to qualify the Danes for the 2025 Women's Euro Tournament. Another addition to the Current's defense, Hanna Glas returned to the field for Sweden last week after an ACL injury sidelined her for more than a year.

EVERY POINT COUNTS

The NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup will feature 20 clubs broken out into five groups, but only the top four group winners will move on to the semifinals at CPKC Stadium August 6. The limited advancement opportunities create an ultra-competitive group stage where every single point matters. This tournament could likely see many teams working through the tiebreakers to decide if they move on or head home. Tiebreakers within the groups will be:

Goal Differential in group play

Goals scored in group play

Head-to-Head points

Head-to-Head Goal Differential

Head-to-Head Goals Scored

Least disciplinary results

SUMMER CUP NEED TO KNOW

With the unique, high-stakes nature of this tournament, there are some differences between Summer Cup play and the NWSL regular season.

Just like the regular season, teams will earn three points for every win in regulation. However, there are no draws for the Summer Cup. Any match tied at the end of regulation will go straight to kicks from the mark and each team will earn a point. The side that wins the penalty kick shootout will earn an extra point on top of the one awarded at the end of regulation.

Additionally, there is no VAR review for these matches. The on-field referee crew will have the final say on all matters.

BEST CHANCE TO VISIT CPKC STADIUM

Tickets to see KC Current take on the world as part of the International Summer of Soccer are now on sale to the general public. Unlike NWSL Regular Season matches, tickets to these matches are available for purchase now on the KansasCityCurrent.com.

