Utah Royals FC Loans Emily Gray to Odense Boldklub Q for Remainder of 2024 Season

July 19, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC has loaned midfielder Emily Gray to Odense Boldklub Q of the Danish Kvindeliga for the remainder of the 2024 NWSL Season.

Gray attended Virginia Tech from 2018 till 2021 making 69 appearances and scoring 27 goals for the Hokies. She was drafted third overall in the 2022 NWSL Draft to North Carolina Courage and marked her professional debut on April 29, 2022 with an assist. She won the NWSL Challenge Cup with the North Carolina Courage in 2022 and 2023.

Gray was traded with Frankie Tagliaferri to the Utah Royals on Monday, November 20, from North Carolina Courage in exchange for $30,000 in Allocation money and expansion protection. Prior to her departure Gray made two appearances this season, away against San Diego Wave, and away against her former club North Carolina Courage.

Odense Boldklub Q returns to the Danish 1st division in 2024 for the first time since the 2019-20 season after finishing 7th in the league and five points behind the relegation line that season. OB Q reentered the Kvindeliga after earning one of two qualifying spots up for grabs in the Gjensidige Women's League Qualification. Odense went unbeaten in 10 matches of qualification play, securing results in all ten matches featuring eight wins. 26 points earned OB Q top of the table honors and promotion into the Kvindeliga.

The 2024-25 season starts next month as Odense faces off against AGF who finished fifth in the 2023-24 season on August 11th. OB Q will then play the first round of the Danish Women's Cup a few days later on August 14th against Bolbro and continue league play thereafter.

The Utah Royals kick off the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup against Seattle Reign on Friday, July 19 in Seattle. The Royals will host the Portland Thorns on July 27 at America First Field. You can purchase tickets for that match.

