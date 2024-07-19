Houston Dash Kickoff NWSL X LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup in Kansas City

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash will make their debut in the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup on Saturday as they travel to CPKC Stadium to face the Kansas City Current. The Dash and Current are in Group C with Tigres UANL and Pachuca FC from LIGA MX Femenil.

This inaugural edition of the Summer Cup features all 14 NWSL teams plus six teams from LIGA MX Femenil. Fans can follow the entire tournament, including Saturday's match against the Current, across the CBS Sports platforms.

This is not the first international competition for the Dash, who represented the NWSL at the Women's International Champions Cup in 2021. Houston was the first NWSL team to travel to Mexico for an international friendly in 2019. The team traveled to Monterrey, Nuevo Leon to face Tigres UANL for the first of two friendlies against the six-time LIGA MX Femenil champions. Houston defeated Tigres UANL 5-1 at Shell Energy Stadium two years later in the return leg of the home and away series. The most recent international fixture was in 2023, when the Dash hosted the Mexican Women's National Team at Shell Energy Stadium for a friendly.

The Dash held firm for 75 minutes in their first visit to CPKC Stadium in June. Temwa Chawinga capitalized on a turnover to spark a two-goal sequence in the final 15 minutes of the match to claim three points at home. The two teams played to a 1-1 draw at Shell Energy Stadium on May 5 with Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell setting a new personal record for saves in a single match with 12.

Campbell is one of three Dash players unavailable on Saturday due to the upcoming Olympic Games in France. Tarciane will join Brazil to compete in Group C and she will face her teammate, Michelle Alozie and Nigeria, in group play on Thursday, July 25 at noon. Houston will also be without Ramona Bachmann, Elin Rubensson and Sarah Puntigam due to the EURO 2025 Qualifiers.

The team recently announced the addition of Madison Wolfbauer as a national team replacement player. Saturday's match will also mark the debut of goalkeeper Heather Hinz or Erin McKinney, who have worked with Dash goalkeeper coach Eric Klenofsky in preparation for the tournament. Klenofsky joined the team earlier this year after beginning his tenure with the club with the Houston Dynamo Academy.

Kansas City entered the break with a 2-1 loss at home to the Orlando Pride. This was the first loss of the season for the Current, who entered the match against Orlando unbeaten through the first 15 games of the season and unbeaten through 17 games going back to the 2023 season. Chawinga scored her 12th goal of the season in that match and is currently tied for the lead in the Golden Boot race.

The Dash returns to Shell Energy Stadium on July 28 to host Tigres UANL in the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup. The team returns to league play on Aug. 23 at home against the Orlando Pride. Tickets for all Houston Dash games at Shell Energy Stadium are available.

