Reign FC Hosts Utah Royals FC for NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup Friday at Lumen Field

July 19, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







SEATTLE, WA. - Reign FC (0-0-0, 0 points) hosts Utah Royals FC (0-0-0, 0 points) at 6:00 p.m. PT on Friday, July 19 at Lumen Field for a second consecutive match against Utah Royals FC for its first game of the NWSL x LIGA MX Summer Cup.

The last time both clubs played was on July 7. The Reign tied the Royals, 1-1, with goals from forward Veronica Latsko and Royals forward Ally Sentnor. Heading into the Summer Cup, there are five Reign players who could potentially make their club debut on Friday - defender Jordyn Bugg, defender Julia Lester, midfielder Ainsley McCammon, midfielder Sam Meza and goalkeeper Maia Perez - with it being a professional debut for Bugg, McCammon, Meza and Perez as well.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

National: CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, NWSL+

