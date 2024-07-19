Angel City Football Club's Match Preview and Game Notes Ahead of Match against Club América Femenil

July 19, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Tomorrow, July 20 at 7:00 p.m., Angel City hosts Club América Femenil at Cal State Fullerton in the club's first-ever NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup match. The game will stream in the US on Paramount+, air on ESPN on Disney+ in exclusive territories, and internationally on NWSL+.

Matchup

This will mark the second time Angel City has played Club América, as the two clubs faced off during NWSL preseason last March, a game that ACFC won 3-0 following goals by forward Alyssa Thompson, defender Paige Nielsen, and forward Simone Charley.

América are just one game into their 2024 Apertura campaign; their first match of the season was a 1-2 loss to Cruz Azul.

The Mexico City club were the runners up in the 2024 Clausura, tying the two-legged final on aggregate against Rayadas, but losing the penalty shootout.

Tournament Format

The NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup is new this season as the league has phased out the midseason Challenge Cup contested in 2023. The tournament features all 14 NWSL teams, as well as the six Liga MX sides who earned the most combined points in Clausura and Apertura 2023. Those clubs are Tigres UANL, América, Chivas de Guadalajara, Rayadas de Monterrey, Pachuca, and Tijuana.

The 30 teams have been split into five regional groups, where every team will play every other team once. Angel City is in Group B, which, along with Club América, features their NorCal rival Bay FC and SoCal rival San Diego Wave FC. Because the group stage is single-legged, each NWSL team will play twice at home and once on the road; ACFC will play Bay in San Jose on July 26, and San Diego Wave on August 1, also at Cal State Fullerton.

Of the five group winners, the four with the most points from the group stage will advance to the semifinals, to be held on August 6 at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City. The tournament final will be held at Toyota field in San Antonio, Texas, on October 25. More information, including a tournament bracket and complete schedule, can be found at www.nwslsoccer.com/nwsl-x-liga-mx-femenil-summer-cup.

