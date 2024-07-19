Bay FC and San José Mineta International (SJC) Airport Unveil New Bay FC Activation at SJC

July 19, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Francisco - Bay FC, the new women's professional soccer franchise representing the Bay Area in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), in partnership with the SJC airport unveiled a 28-foot long Bay FC branded wallscape outside Terminal B featuring Bay FC players celebrating their inaugural season playing in San José. This morning, Co-Founders Brandi Chastain and Leslie Osborne surprised fellow passengers boarding the team's flight to San Diego for their game against the San Diego Wave during NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup by handing out Bay FC merchandise, signing autographs, and posing for photos with local fans.

Images of the Founder giveaway can be found HERE and b-roll can be found HERE. The Bay FC wall wrap activation is located outside Terminal B, featuring images of Bay FC players and will be welcoming travelers to and from SJC through August.

With SJC in our backyard at PayPal Park, it was important to us as a Club to ensure anyone who visits San José knows we are a loud and proud part of the community and the hottest summer sporting ticket across the Bay Area, said Bay FC CEO Brady Stewart. This partnership will bring us great visibility amongst travelers and allow for some really fun community activations in the future.

This activation is a part of a broader partnership with Bay FC and SJC where the two organizations are working together to foster positive connections with visiting travelers as well as the local Bay Area community.

San José Mineta International Airport is passionate about participation in our local community, San José Mineta International Airport Director of Aviation Mookie Patel. The women of Bay FC inspire us with their talent, drive, and athleticism. We are proud to support Bay FC - on the field and off.

Bay FC is hosting its inaugural home season at PayPal Park in San José and tickets are now available for purchase at bayfc.com. Fans can also follow @wearebayfc on social channels for more exciting announcements to come.

